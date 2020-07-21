Polls Show Prince Harry Is So Unpopular In the UK, Even Meghan Markle is ‘Above’ Him

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry
Splash News

It's been months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked away from royal life, but we're still finding out what the implications will be for the couple ... and so far, it's a pretty long list. It seems like Harry is a pretty unpopular guy with the people of the United Kingdom these days, so when he finally decides to come back (even for a visit), he may not end up being welcomed with open arms. 

  • Harry's approval rating is in -- and it's not good. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    As Express has reported, according to a recent poll by YouGov, only 35 percent of UK citizens see Harry positively, in stark contrast with the 75 percent approval he pulled in about eight years ago ... long before he and Meghan were dating or married. 

    And speaking of Meghan? She had a 38 percent approval rating ... doing better than Harry by three percentage points. 

    • Advertisement

  • Queen Elizabeth had the highest approval rating. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    Splash News

    She came in at 81 percent -- and let's be real, it's easy to see why. Queen Elizabeth is a worldwide treasure! What's not to like?

    Besides, she hasn't made any controversial decisions lately (unlike her grandson and granddaughter-in-law) and she's always been generally well liked. It makes sense that she'd come in first ... not that it's a contest, of course. 

  • Will and Kate came in right behind Elizabeth.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Again, no surprise here. Will and Kate are pretty beloved, after all. 

    But what's really interesting? Will and Kate were more well liked than Will's dad, Prince Charles, who came in fourth -- but still more people like him than Meghan or Harry ... or Prince Andrew, who (thanks to recent controversies) came in dead last. 

  • Harry's rep was damaged pretty badly by walking away from royalty. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Obviously, a majority of the UK are no longer impressed with him, and who knows what those numbers might have looked like if he and Meghan were still in England, fulfilling their duties? Of course, it's important to note that they weren't exactly popular when they left to live in the United States instead, but regardless, Harry took a serious hit when it came to public opinion by following his heart.

  • Harry may never come back from this.

    Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Anything could happen down the line, but for now, it seems pretty likely that Harry will have a lot of making up to do when it comes to the people of the UK if he ever wants to get back in their good graces. 

    For now, though, he seems pretty happy living his life for himself (and for his family), as he should. If Harry was that worried about what people think, he probably would never have left the UK at all. 

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement