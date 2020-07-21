Meghan Markle Reportedly Gave Up Beloved Dog Because He 'Didn't Like' Prince Harry

Splash News
For as long as we can remember, Meghan Markle has always been a huge dog lover, but it sounds like she might love Prince Harry even more. Reportedly, Meghan dumped a dog who couldn't get along with Harry, and as much as she's seemed to adore the dog, he may never end up living with her full time again.
This is a serious bummer!
Supposedly, Meghan left her rescue dog, Bogart, behind in Canada.
According to what a source close to the couple tells The Sun, Bogart never "took to" Harry when he and Meghan were spending time in Canada at the end of last year, so that means he doesn't live with them now that they're settled into their new home in Los Angeles.
“Meghan adored that dog but the decision not to take him back was based on Bogart’s relationship with Harry," the source said. "He didn’t like Harry. Meghan was very vocal about the fact it wouldn’t be fair to take him back full-time, given Bogart’s feelings for her husband."
Meghan's usually very dedicated to her dogs.
Some of those around Meghan think that kicking Bogart out was a weird choice.
Meghan's never shared what's up with Bogart publicly, though.
Who knows? Maybe Meghan and Bogart will be reunited someday.
They did make a pretty adorable pair, after all.
In the meantime, wherever Bogart is, we hope he's healthy and happy ... and that his mom is getting plenty of updates about what her dog is up to. Becoming royal, then exiting royal life -- and all the backlash that comes with it -- can't have been an easy ride for Meghan without her BFF by her side.
