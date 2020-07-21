Meghan Markle Reportedly Gave Up Beloved Dog Because He 'Didn't Like' Prince Harry

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle
Splash News

For as long as we can remember, Meghan Markle has always been a huge dog lover, but it sounds like she might love Prince Harry even more. Reportedly, Meghan dumped a dog who couldn't get along with Harry, and as much as she's seemed to adore the dog, he may never end up living with her full time again.

This is a serious bummer! 

  • Supposedly, Meghan left her rescue dog, Bogart, behind in Canada. 

    According to what a source close to the couple tells The Sun, Bogart never "took to" Harry when he and Meghan were spending time in Canada at the end of last year, so that means he doesn't live with them now that they're settled into their new home in Los Angeles.

    “Meghan adored that dog but the decision not to take him back was based on Bogart’s relationship with Harry," the source said. "He didn’t like Harry. Meghan was very vocal about the fact it wouldn’t be fair to take him back full-time, given Bogart’s feelings for her husband."

    • Advertisement

  • Meghan's usually very dedicated to her dogs. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    She's always been spotted walking them -- including her beagle, Guy, and her black lab, Oz. And as the insider said, she's always treated them more like human babies than anything else. 

    “She bought them Union Jack dog jumpers to keep them warm when they were puppies," said the source. “She misses them when she is away and will even get someone to FaceTime her with them so she can talk to them.”

    Sounds like a dog lover to us, so we can't imagine what it must be like to give up one of her babies for the sake of her marriage. 

  • Some of those around Meghan think that kicking Bogart out was a weird choice. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    “Of course, her staff in the UK who knew about her decision found her statement quite strange, but they accepted it at face value because Meghan knows her dogs," the source added. 

    It's true -- nobody knows her dogs (or her living situation with her husband) better than Meghan does. So while plenty of people would have never given up their beloved pup, Meghan clearly thought this was the right decision for her.


  • Meghan's never shared what's up with Bogart publicly, though. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    That means we have no idea why Bogart really isn't living with her, but hopefully, it's all for the best. If we were Meghan, it would be tough to let go of a pet we loved so much, even if it was for a good reason.

    No word on where Bogart's living these days, though, but we'd assume Meghan's probably found a new, loving long term home for him. 

  • Who knows? Maybe Meghan and Bogart will be reunited someday.

    They did make a pretty adorable pair, after all. 

    In the meantime, wherever Bogart is, we hope he's healthy and happy ... and that his mom is getting plenty of updates about what her dog is up to. Becoming royal, then exiting royal life -- and all the backlash that comes with it -- can't have been an easy ride for Meghan without her BFF by her side. 

royals royal couple meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement