Princess Beatrice's Wedding Ring Choice Actually Broke Royal Tradition

The more we find out about Princess Beatrice's wedding, the more we wish we could have witnessed the whole thing -- especially after these new details. Apparently, Beatrice broke tradition with one of the most important parts of her royal wedding, proving that she and her new husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are going to do things their own way.
Beatrice and Edo tied the knot on Friday, July 17.
It was a lot smaller than the wedding that they planned for last May (and then had to cancel, thanks to world events) but it still looked like an absolutely gorgeous day -- and of course, Beatrice looked beautiful wearing a dress that once belonged to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
These photos are so pretty, and even though they only had about 20 of their loved ones there to witness their day, it seems like everyone most important to them was able to be there.
Though Beatrice's wedding was pretty traditional, the rings she and Edoardo exchanged were not.
As Town & Country explained, most royal brides -- including Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, who got married in 2018 -- wear a wedding band made of Welsh gold. But Beatrice shirked tradition in this aspect, and instead, Edoardo gave her a platinum and diamond band to match her engagement ring, while he is now wearing a vintage gold band himself.
Here's Beatrice's band in all its glory:
Yep, that's absolutely gorgeous -- and we totally get why she'd want her band to match her ring! The Welsh gold is a sweet tradition, but it's hard to say if it would have coordinated as well as this band does.
And the band was pretty sentimental for them, too, because as designer Shaun Leane said in a press release, it's "filled with personal and sentimental signifiers for the couple and unique to them."
The rest of her wedding was pretty traditional, though.
She didn't just wear Elizabeth's old dress -- she also wore the same tiara that the queen wore when she married Prince Philip, paying such a sweet tribute to her grandmother.
There were prayers and poetry, and now, Beatrice and Edo can live happily ever after... and she has some serious bling to show for it. So many diamonds!
Fingers crossed more wedding pics are on the way.
