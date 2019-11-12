Jana Duggar May Have Broken Some Serious Family Rules With an Unchaperoned Vacation

More and more members of the Duggar family are becoming rule breakers lately, and now, it looks like we might be able to add Jana Duggar to the list! Apparently, Jana violated family rules when she went on an unchaperoned vacation recently.
A 30-year-old woman traveling by herself. What's next, pants?!
It all started with this photo of Jana and a fresh coconut.
It's a cute picture, but we have to wonder where she is. After all, Arkansas isn't exactly known for its coconuts, so is it possible she skipped town? It's definitely hard to travel now, but it's not impossible ... and between the tropical fruit and the fact that the background of her picture looks pretty unfamiliar, it seems like she might not have been in her hometown when this photo was taken.
Fans are wondering where Jana is.
Jana's followers took to the comments in the post to ask where she is, but so far, Jana's staying silent on the subject. Such a bummer -- we need to know where we can find this relaxing spot!
As far as we can tell, she's not at home, and knowing how much Jana loves to travel, it wouldn't be a surprise if she was on a mini-getaway somewhere right about now.
It doesn't seem like anyone in her family is with her.
Obviously, there are no Duggars in the background, and as far as we can tell from her family members' own social media posts, no one else is getting pumped about coconuts (or swimming in that pretty pool that Jana's standing in front of).
This means that Jana may be traveling without Jim Bob and Michelle, which has definitely been a no-no for unwed Duggar daughters in the past.
Could Jana be going against her family's rules?
For all the times we've seen her sisters switch things up -- like Jinger Duggar and her skinny jeans and Jill Duggar and her nose ring (and the decision to be the first in her family to send her child to public school) -- Jana's never been one to veer off of the course the family has laid out for her.
But if she's taking trips alone, this could be a sign that she's getting ready to break free.
Here's hoping Jana will fill us in soon.
We're super curious about what she's been up to ... and it's going to bug us trying to figure out where she took the photo until she tells us the answer for once and for all.
If Jana is doing a little solo traveling, we have to give her major props. Her family has made it obvious that it's definitely not easy to go against the status quo, but Jana's been an adult for over a decade. If she wants to make her own decisions, she totally should.
