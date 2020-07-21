Prince William & Prince Harry Aren't Reconciling Any Time Soon, According to Royal Expert

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Splash News

Absence makes the heart grow fonder? Apparently, not if you're Prince Harry or Prince William. According to a new report, there's virtually no chance of Harry and William settling their rift so long as they live so far apart from one another. We're a little confused here. What happened to all the Zoom calls that were reportedly going so well between the brothers?

  • Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter recently spoke to Us Weekly about the brothers' fractured relationship. 

    kate middleton, prince william, prince harry
    Splash News

    Like all royal fans, Arbiter is pulling for Harry and William. 

    "I hope they settle their rift because there shouldn’t be bad blood amongst brothers, particularly those two brothers who went through such trauma together [with the] death of their mother," Arbiter said. "They’ve been through a lot, and they’ve carried each other, and they’ve supported each other. And to have a rift is not healthy in any family. So I hope they are getting back together again."

  • While the phone calls and Skypes are nice, Arbiter says that a true reconciliation won't happen until Harry and William are back together in person. 

    prince harry, prince william, prince charles
    Splash News

    "Harry being in Los Angeles and William and Kate being in the United Kingdom, [there’s] a great big ocean, a lot of land between, and it’s not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the UK," Arbiter said. "That’s the million-dollar question ... So if they’re talking on the phone, well, that’s a step in the right direction, but it would be nice if they could actually meet up."

  • Previously, it was reported that things were getting a little better between Harry and William. 

    meghan markle, kate middleton, prince harry, prince william, prince charles
    Splash News

    Mid-June it was reported that William has been "keeping tabs" on his brother while he's in Los Angeles via super informal "nightly chats." 

    "Just two brothers have a chat," a source told Fabulous Digital. "No one else is involved. It takes the pressure off. There is nothing formal about these Zoom sessions. It's about keeping in touch that's important."

  • As Arbiter said, though, there's really no replacement for time spent together face-to-face.

    prince william, prince harry, kate middleton
    Splash News

    And compounding things is the fact that Harry and Meghan wound up leaving the UK and moving to Los Angeles at a completely unprecedented time -- a time when travel is practically impossible. 

    William, tapping into his big brother role, reportedly wanted Harry to leave LA and head back to the UK when protests in the city were at their peak. 

    "William advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer," a source told Us Weekly. "He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety."

  • Hopefully, Harry and William will reconcile eventually. 

    prince harry, prince william, kate middleton
    Splash News

    While being so far apart may not be the key to solving their problems, hopefully their time away from one another will help the dust settle a bit, allowing everyone to reconvene with a calmer perspective. 

    "[Harry being gone] breaks William’s heart," a source previously told Us. "[But they] need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out."

    Fingers and toes crossed. 

