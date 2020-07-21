Prince William & Prince Harry Aren't Reconciling Any Time Soon, According to Royal Expert

Splash News
Absence makes the heart grow fonder? Apparently, not if you're Prince Harry or Prince William. According to a new report, there's virtually no chance of Harry and William settling their rift so long as they live so far apart from one another. We're a little confused here. What happened to all the Zoom calls that were reportedly going so well between the brothers?
Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter recently spoke to Us Weekly about the brothers' fractured relationship.
While the phone calls and Skypes are nice, Arbiter says that a true reconciliation won't happen until Harry and William are back together in person.
Previously, it was reported that things were getting a little better between Harry and William.
As Arbiter said, though, there's really no replacement for time spent together face-to-face.
Hopefully, Harry and William will reconcile eventually.
