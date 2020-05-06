Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Furious With Kanye Over North Abortion Claims

Splash News
It's only Tuesday, but Kanye West has already been making a lot of headlines -- and it sounds like his wife, Kim Kardashian, isn't too happy about it. In fact, Kim is reportedly furious with Kanye after he brought up their daughter, North West, at his campaign rally over the weekend ... and at this point, we can't imagine his latest tweets are helping his cause either.
To recap, Kanye revealed at his rally Sunday that he wanted to abort North.
In videos that surfaced on Twitter, Kanye can be seen breaking down as he admits that when he first found out Kim was expecting their daughter, he initially wanted her to get an abortion.
"I was having, like, you know, the rapper's lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," he said.
All in all, it was pretty sad to watch -- and we don't even want to think about North West finding out about this one day.
Sources close to the family are saying that Kim is outraged that Kanye would bring up the situation so publicly.
"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally. She is furious that he shared something so private," an insider told People. "She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them. Her favorite thing in the world is being a mom."
We certainly can't fault her for that. Regardless of what may or may not have been discussed when Kim was first pregnant with North, she's here -- and at 7 years old, finding out what her father said could really hurt her.
Reportedly, this rant is causing a lot of issues in their marriage -- and so has Kim's supposed attempt at getting Kanye help.
"Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it's happened pretty suddenly," another insider told People.
To make matters worse, Kanye went on a Twitter rant on Monday night where he compared his life to Get Out and claimed that Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, had attempted to "lock" him up after his rally ... though he's deleted many of the tweets since then.
"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday," he wrote in one of the tweets.
Kanye also tweeted that his children won't be posing for Playboy.
This seems to be another dig at Kim and Kris, because in the early days of Kim's career, she posed for Playboy and her mom joined her on the set of the shoot, cheering her on and taking photos of her own.
One of his deleted tweets even claimed that Kris wouldn't be allowed to see his kids anymore, but if we know Kim, that's never going to fly -- and for now, it seems she's likely focused mostly on getting her husband the help he needs.
We just hope everything will be OK.
Kanye's behavior has been pretty concerning over the past few weeks, ever since he announced his presidential run earlier this month. But between his rally and his tweets, it appears he may need the help of professionals, and hopefully, that's exactly what his family is trying to get him.
Here's hoping that Kim, Kanye, and their family are all right. Whatever's going on behind the scenes, this seems like a difficult time for everyone involved.
