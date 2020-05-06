Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Furious With Kanye Over North Abortion Claims

Kanye West breaks down in tears after telling a story about how he almost encouraged Kim Kardashian to abort his daughter, North, and how his dad had wanted to abort him too: “I almost killed my daughter!” pic.twitter.com/Ivk2xY6Vea

In videos that surfaced on Twitter, Kanye can be seen breaking down as he admits that when he first found out Kim was expecting their daughter, he initially wanted her to get an abortion.

"I was having, like, you know, the rapper's lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," he said.

All in all, it was pretty sad to watch -- and we don't even want to think about North West finding out about this one day.