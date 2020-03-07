Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Had Totally Different Reactions to Princess Beatrice's Wedding

Tim Clayton - Corbis / Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Tim Clayton - Corbis / Getty Images

The hits keep coming! Even though Princess Beatrice's wedding was super low-key and no one even knew it was happening, tidbits about the big day keep leaking, and for that, the peasants are rejoicing. After we heard about the intimate guest list and location, we got a peek at a few wedding photos. And now we're hearing how Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle marked the occasion for their cousin-in-law. 

  • Beatrice wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last Friday. 

    The wedding was a complete shock to royal fans everywhere, as not only did no one even know it was happening, there were only about 20 people present for the occasion -- including Queen Elizabeth, who was reportedly the "guest of honor." (We're pretty sure the queen is the guest of honor anywhere she goes, right?)

  • Neither Kate nor Meghan were in attendance. 

    While it's understandable why Meghan and Prince Harry didn't attend -- being that they live all the way in Los Angeles and there's a little health situation you may have heard of happening right now -- Kate and Prince William, who are a stone's throw away from Beatrice, didn't make the cut either! 

    Apparently, in the interest of keeping things super small, Beatrice and Edo only had a select few, and as we all know, queen trumps duchess. 

  • That said, Kate and Meghan both wished Beatrice and Edo well -- in their own ways. 

    princess beatrice
    kensingtonroyal/Instagram Stories

    While Princess Beatrice and her new husband didn't make Kensington Royal main page status, William and Kate did post a sweet photo from their special day to their Instagram Stories. 

    "Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday!" the wrote, alongside a "Just Married" banner. 

  • Harry and Meghan went a different route. 

    Instead of posting anything to social media, it was reported to Hello! that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished Princess Beatrice well privately. Was it Zoom? Text? Email? Phone call? We don't know yet -- details are scant. However, anyone who wants to get their panties in a bunch of Harry and Meghan not posting a public message should remember that they don't have a social media account right now. 

  • Their tactics may have been different, but the message was the same.

    Of course, both the Cambridges and the Sussexes want Princess Beatrice to be happy on her wedding day. And we're sure they're dang impressed that she managed to pull something so classy and small off without anyone knowing. 

    Congrats to the happy couple! And may your first anniversary be a soiree for the books!

