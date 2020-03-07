Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Had Totally Different Reactions to Princess Beatrice's Wedding

While it's understandable why Meghan and Prince Harry didn't attend -- being that they live all the way in Los Angeles and there's a little health situation you may have heard of happening right now -- Kate and Prince William, who are a stone's throw away from Beatrice, didn't make the cut either!

Apparently, in the interest of keeping things super small, Beatrice and Edo only had a select few, and as we all know, queen trumps duchess.