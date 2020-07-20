Meghan Markle May Have Just Taken a Dig at the Royal Family



Splash News

Now that Meghan Markle is several months removed from royal life, is she taking shots at the royal family? After her most recent speech, some people are convinced that Meghan took a dig at the royals by sharing her best advice with young girls. But in the end, it might not be that cut and dry.

After all, hasn't Meghan shown a lot of class this year, considering all the bad press that's constantly coming out about her?