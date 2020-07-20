Meghan Markle May Have Just Taken a Dig at the Royal Family

Celebrities

Meghan Markle
Now that Meghan Markle is several months removed from royal life, is she taking shots at the royal family? After her most recent speech, some people are convinced that Meghan took a dig at the royals by sharing her best advice with young girls. But in the end, it might not be that cut and dry.

After all, hasn't Meghan shown a lot of class this year, considering all the bad press that's constantly coming out about her? 

  • Meghan gave a speech at the virtual Girl Up leadership summit. 

    In her nine minute speech, she reached out to girls from all over the world, encouraging them to become leaders in their own ways, especially now that we are seeing major change happen in the US. So many of these movements could use passionate young leaders, and Meghan was definitely the right person to inspire them. 

  • In the speech, Meghan talked about doing the right thing even if it's difficult. 

    "Believe in what makes you unique and don't be afraid to do what you know is right even when it's not popular, even when it's never been done before," Meghan said. "And even if it scares people, even if it scares you." 

    Could Meghan be speaking from her own experience here? It sounds pretty familiar to a big step she and Prince Harry took earlier this year ... 

  • Meghan's never been afraid of doing the unpopular thing.

    After all, if she was that worried about being popular, she probably would have been happy to tow the royal line without complaining. But instead, she and Harry took a huge leap and decided to leave not only royal life but also the country where Harry grew up ... and so far, it definitely seems like it was the right decision for their family, no matter how much backlash they got along the way.

  • But was it an actual insult to the royal family? 

    That part seems a little doubtful to us, because it's not like she and Harry left royal life specifically to hurt Queen Elizabeth or the rest of Harry's relatives -- they did it because it was what they needed to do, which is exactly what her speech was about. 

    No beef here, y'all. Well, no beef that didn't already exist, anyway. 

  • Watch Meghan's full speech here: 

    The whole thing is pretty inspiring -- and not just for young girls, either. Anyone of any age can definitely benefit from what Meghan's saying, not that we're surprised. This lady is an incredible public speaker! 

    If she wanted to publicly shade the royals, we're sure she would have done so by now. This speech is just Meghan doing what she does best by talking about the matters closest to her heart. And even though she's no longer officially a working royal, we're glad she's continuing to use her talents for good.

