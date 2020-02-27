Nicki Minaj Shares Pregnancy News With Over-the-Top Photos

Splash News
It's official. Nicki Minaj is pregnant with her first child. The rapper announced Monday on Instagram that she's expecting her first baby. Nicki, who's expecting with her husband, Kenneth Petty, shared the happy news by way of a few photos on social media. And, as everyone would expect, the pictures are seriously over the top.
Clearly, Nicki had an amazing pregnancy photo shoot.
Case in point: Her first photo, which is gorgeous. Instead of writing a long-winded caption about how she's "thrilled" to announce her first pregnancy, Nicki simply captioned the photo with a #preggers hashtag and a yellow heart emoji.
Really, did she need to say much more? The photos speak for themselves.
In another photo, the expecting mom rocked blue hair.
Out of the three photos she posted, this is probably our favorite. She looks like a straight QUEEN. Also, not too many people are bold enough to wear a sequined top and skirt during their pregnancy, along with thigh-high stockings and lucite platform heels -- so, respect for that.
We had more of a sweatpants or leggings and T-shirt kind of vibe, so again, hats off, Nicki.
Alongside the last photo she shared with fans, Nicki wrote a caption.
"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," Nicki wrote next to a shot where she was sporting a blonde wig and string bikini. So far, no details have emerged on how far along she is, whether it's a boy or girl, or anything about names.
All of this said, our money is on a girl for Nicki and Kenneth.
Although everyone was excited, fans weren't too shocked by the news.
Back in September of last year, Nicki posted a strange tweet about how she was planning on retiring.
"I've decided to retire & have my family," she wrote. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE." The month after her tweet, she wound up marrying Kenneth.
Nicki even hinted at being pregnant a few months ago.
Back in May, while she was answering questions for fans on Twitter, she shared that she was having all sorts of "meat cravings" and noted that she felt nauseous and had to "pee nonstop." Then when a fan asked her to post a baby bump pic, she simply replied with: "Yea in a couple months. The world ain't ready yet."
So, whether it was a surprise to people or they knew it was coming, Nicki's pregnancy is still happy news either way. Congrats! Can't wait for more over-the-top photos.
