Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Life May Make Them 'Irrelevant'

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a hot topic of conversation since they first started dating, in the last six months, they've truly been everywhere. But could people be getting tired of them already? Recently, a royal expert said that Meghan and Harry are becoming "irrelevant," especially now that they're all settled in to their new, non-royal lives California. 

  • A royal expert says that Meghan and Harry are only willing to come out of their privacy bubble if it keeps them relevant. 

    Commentator Arthur Edwards was recently on TalkRadio with Dan Wootton, and shared his thoughts on what the couple is up to these days -- and apparently, he thinks they're only willing to come out from their hole if it'll get them more fame.

    "They have been isolating themselves in Los Angeles, a city of thousands of celebrities," he said. "Meghan and Harry just don't care anymore and they make these statements every couple of days. They are doing it to stay relevant but in fact, they won't know they are becoming less and less important."

  • He also thinks that this could mean Harry will get bored and come back to the UK. 

    Whether or not Meghan would join him is debatable, according to Edwards, but he does think Prince Charles would be glad to have him back.

    "The thing about losing the title, if he does come back and I hope he does, I think the Prince of Wales will want him included in the hierarchy," Edwards said. "With Meghan, I'm not sure we will see her again, I don't know if she will ever come back here." 

  • For now, Edwards thinks Meghan and Harry are becoming 'less and less important.'

    They're definitely out of the public eye a lot more now that they're living in the US, but ... becoming less important? We're not sure we see that happening. After all, plenty of people (us included!) are still interested in what these two are doing -- perhaps even more now that they're starting their own lives independently of the rest of the royal family

  • When Harry and Meghan speak out, it seems to be only about what matters most to them. 

    Case in point: When they opened up about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this month during a video call with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. 

    That didn't look like an attention grab to us -- that looked like two people talking about a cause that's incredibly important to them (and one that affects their family personally). It didn't seem to make them any more "relevant," and in fact, like everything else they do, it only seemed to invite more criticism. 

    Basically, it doesn't seem like something they've done to stay in the spotlight. 

  • It doesn't seem like Meghan and Harry are going anywhere anytime soon.

    We may get to see less of them lately now that they're living in Los Angeles -- and they don't have any obligation to attend royal events like they once did -- but that doesn't mean they're not hard at work behind the scenes ... and it also doesn't mean they're no longer relevant. 

    We'll always care what these two are up to. In fact, we're hoping for another update on them (and Archie) soon. 

