Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Life May Make Them 'Irrelevant'

A royal expert says that Meghan and Harry are only willing to come out of their privacy bubble if it keeps them relevant.

Commentator Arthur Edwards was recently on TalkRadio with Dan Wootton, and shared his thoughts on what the couple is up to these days -- and apparently, he thinks they're only willing to come out from their hole if it'll get them more fame.

"They have been isolating themselves in Los Angeles, a city of thousands of celebrities," he said. "Meghan and Harry just don't care anymore and they make these statements every couple of days. They are doing it to stay relevant but in fact, they won't know they are becoming less and less important."