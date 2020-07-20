Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Life May Make Them 'Irrelevant'

Splash News
Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a hot topic of conversation since they first started dating, in the last six months, they've truly been everywhere. But could people be getting tired of them already? Recently, a royal expert said that Meghan and Harry are becoming "irrelevant," especially now that they're all settled in to their new, non-royal lives California.
-
A royal expert says that Meghan and Harry are only willing to come out of their privacy bubble if it keeps them relevant.
-
He also thinks that this could mean Harry will get bored and come back to the UK.
-
-
For now, Edwards thinks Meghan and Harry are becoming 'less and less important.'
-
When Harry and Meghan speak out, it seems to be only about what matters most to them.
Case in point: When they opened up about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this month during a video call with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.
That didn't look like an attention grab to us -- that looked like two people talking about a cause that's incredibly important to them (and one that affects their family personally). It didn't seem to make them any more "relevant," and in fact, like everything else they do, it only seemed to invite more criticism.
Basically, it doesn't seem like something they've done to stay in the spotlight.
-
-
It doesn't seem like Meghan and Harry are going anywhere anytime soon.
Share this Story