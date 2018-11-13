Things Apparently Started Getting 'Frosty' Between Meghan & Kate After an Awkward 'Foot-Stamping' Incident

Splash News
Is there a chill in the air or is that just us? According to a new report, Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a concerted effort to avoid each other after a number of semi-intense interactions took place between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex. Guys, this is kind of awkward.
-
The Daily Star recently reported that a "dramatic" incident between Meghan & Kate made things really awkward for everyone.
-
Apparently, Harry was none too pleased after Kate and Meghan's confrontation.
-
-
Quinn noted that each couple believed that the other was being unreasonable.
"Inevitably Harry backed Meghan and that caused a bit of a rift," the royal author revealed. "Some of this is well-known with William, so when you've got the two couples who are slightly thinking the other couple is difficult, you've got a kind of frostiness that developed and they tried to avoid each other."
Man, it's too bad no one would budge in this situation!
-
After a few incidents, it was the beginning of the end for the couples formerly known as The Fab Four.
-
-
The saddest part of all? At first, Meghan and Kate seemed like they were going to be good friends.
Share this Story