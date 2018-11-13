Things Apparently Started Getting 'Frosty' Between Meghan & Kate After an Awkward 'Foot-Stamping' Incident

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Splash News

Is there a chill in the air or is that just us? According to a new report, Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a concerted effort to avoid each other after a number of semi-intense interactions took place between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex. Guys, this is kind of awkward. 

  • The Daily Star recently reported that a "dramatic" incident between Meghan & Kate made things really awkward for everyone. 

    kate middleton, meghan markle, camilla
    Splash News

    Tom Quinn, author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, claimed that said incident -- which reportedly involved "foot-stamping" from Meghan -- was the start of the notorious rift between the Cambridges and Sussexes.

    "After a couple of incidents, the foot-stamping incident and getting cross with one of the people that worked for Kate, there was a kind of frostiness," he said.

  • Apparently, Harry was none too pleased after Kate and Meghan's confrontation. 

    kate middleton, meghan markle, prince harry, prince william
    Splash News

    Although Meghan reportedly left Kate "horrified," Harry felt that Meghan wasn't being given a fair shake by anyone.

    "As I understand it from my contacts, Harry felt that Meghan was being judged harshly," Quinn said. "[Harry thought] she's new to the royal family, you've got to make allowances for the fact that she is going to get annoyed sometimes, that she's not going to understand, she can maybe have tantrums."

  • Quinn noted that each couple believed that the other was being unreasonable. 

    "Inevitably Harry backed Meghan and that caused a bit of a rift," the royal author revealed. "Some of this is well-known with William, so when you've got the two couples who are slightly thinking the other couple is difficult, you've got a kind of frostiness that developed and they tried to avoid each other." 

    Man, it's too bad no one would budge in this situation!

  • After a few incidents, it was the beginning of the end for the couples formerly known as The Fab Four.

    kate middleton, prince harry, meghan markle, prince william, queen
    Splash News

    "They had all been part of a charity that was set up by William and Kate but Harry and Meghan parted too, and they split," Quinn said. "That was such an obvious sign that things were not going well. So really it's just been those initial incidents so they ignored each other because they didn't want it to happen anymore."

    Again, such a bummer. They could have been a force together. 

  • The saddest part of all? At first, Meghan and Kate seemed like they were going to be good friends.

    meghan markle, kate middleton
    Splash News

    "Initially, I think both Kate and Meghan thought they might become really good friends," Quinn said. "Then there was this foot-stamping incident, the shouting at the servant. Then the frostiness. It is a great shame. The sad thing isn't that they didn't become friends but, in a way the greater shame is that they were under pressure to become good friends, and why should they become good friends?"

    Of course, no one should be pressured to be friends with anyone, but it goes without saying that it certainly would have made everyone's lives a lot easier if Meghan and Kate got along. But it appears that ship has sailed.

