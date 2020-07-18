Royal Family Releases Photos of Princess Beatrice's 'Intimate' Wedding

Splash News
Well, this is a pleasant surprise. After Princess Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday in what most likely was the most low-key royal wedding of all time, the royal family has released photos of Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding. The couple's wedding plans have been in flux for a number of reasons since they got engaged in September, but in the end, what they wound up with was an incredibly beautiful day.
Over the weekend, a few photos of Beatrice's wedding were posted to social media.
This gorgeous shot was shared on the Queen's official Instagram page."Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day. The pictures show Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi in the grounds of Royal Lodge after their wedding," the caption read.
Talk about stunning! Major princess vibes here.
The photographer Beatrice and Edo chose for their big day -- Benjamin Wheeler -- also shared photos on his Instagram.
"Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice & Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge," Wheeler shared in his caption. "Princess Beatrice & Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family, including Her Majesty The Queen & The Duke Of Edinburgh."
The royal photographer also shared a few tidbits about Beatrice's gown. "Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell & The Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen," he wrote. "The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947."
In addition to Queen Elizabeth wearing the tiara on her wedding day, her daughter, Princess Anne, wore it as well.
And evidently, there's a reason Beatrice wound up with such a coveted piece of royal jewelry on her wedding day.
"The queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice," an insider told People. "It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close." The source added that the tiara is "arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the queen yet."
Wow!
It's pretty incredible that Beatrice wore the same tiara Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.
Perhaps even more incredible, though, is that she wore a dress that belonged to Queen Elizabeth made by the same designer who created the future monarch's wedding dress. Although we can see that Princess Beatrice put her own sartorial spin on things (we see you puffed, see-through sleeves!), it's so sentimental.
According to People, the Queen wore the dress on at least three occasions in the 1960s -- to a state dinner, during a trip to Rome, and to the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in London.
It may not have been what she expected it to be, but all in, sounds like a very meaningful day.
