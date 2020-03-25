Kanye West Reveals During First Campaign Rally That He Wanted To Abort Daughter North

This is so difficult to watch. On Sunday, Kanye West appeared at his first campaign rally for his apparent run for president, and he made a pretty surprising admission. During what appeared to be an emotional breakdown, Kanye revealed he wanted to abort his daughter, North West, when he first found out that Kim Kardashian was pregnant with their first child ... and we had no idea he ever felt this way.
-
Kanye spoke against abortion at the rally held in North Charleston, South Carolina.
He shared that his father had wanted to abort him when his late mother, Donda, found out that she was pregnant, but she "saved" his life by deciding to give birth to him anyway -- and then, he shared that the same thing had happened when Kim told him she was pregnant years ago, before they were married.
This is definitely the first we're hearing of this.
-
In a video from the rally, Kanye is clearly upset as he talks about wanting Kim to abort North.
Kim called him after a doctor's appointment to tell him she was pregnant, which caused him to panic. Kanye said (via Us Weekly):
"She said, 'I'm pregnant.' And I said, 'Yes!' Then I said, 'Oh!' I'm gonna tell you what was in my mind. She was crying. She said, 'I just came from the doctor.' Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper's lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand."
-
-
Kanye said that he "almost killed" his daughter, but Kim didn't want to go through with it.
He admitted it was possible that Kim could divorce him after hearing his speech, but that he didn't care.
“She brought North into the world even when I didn't want to. She stood up and she protected that child," he said.
North is now 7 years old, and Kanye and Kim have three other children together: Saint, 4; Chicago, 2; and Psalm, 1.
-
Kanye announced he was running for president earlier this month.
He shared the news in a tweet, but it's not clear how serious he is about the bid -- and there's also the fact that he's joining the race too late to be put on the ballot in all 50 states, making it incredibly difficult (if not impossible) for him to secure a victory in November.
Basically, it's hard to say what his true intentions are, but he's at least serious enough to start holding rallies.
-
-
So far, Kim has yet to share her thoughts on Kanye's comments.
It doesn't sound like this is something Kanye thought she'd want him sharing with the world, so this could get interesting.
Kanye has always seemed over the moon to be North's dad, so hopefully, a lot of things have changed in his mindset on parenthood since she was born. But after witnessing this breakdown, we can't help but wonder if he's OK -- and if not, hopefully he'll be able to get the help he needs.
Share this Story