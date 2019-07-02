Youngest Duggar Josie Flat-Out Calls Her Family's Style 'Ugly'

The Duggar family has always been known for the way they dress -- it's a whole lot more modest than what most of us would consider. And apparently, the youngest member, Josie Duggar, isn't actually into it. On last week's Counting On, Josie called her family's style "ugly," and ... yikes.
At least she's not afraid to call it like she sees it?
'On Counting On,' everyone was talking style.
The conversation was prompted by a shopping trip Jinger and Jana went on when Jana visited her in Los Angeles. While they were out on Rodeo Drive, Jinger bought a $300 blazer and encouraged her older sister to try out different clothing than what she would normally choose.
During their interviews, producers asked the rest of the family to describe their style, and that's where Josie really let everyone know what she was thinking.
Josie called her style "ugly."
And by referring to her style as ugly, Josie was really saying her whole family's style was ugly ... because not only does Josie not buy her own clothes (obviously, she's 10!), but the family is known for wearing hand-me-downs, so it's likely that most of her wardrobe was worn by one of her older sisters first.
Brutally honest? Yes. And kind of funny at the same time.
All things considered, though, is it that bad?
After all, when we first met the Duggars on their very first TV specials (and the early seasons of 19 Kids & Counting), they definitely weren't as stylish as they are now -- those girls wore a lot of matching dresses.
These days, they're all way more fashion conscious ... and that's probably because they have all that TLC money that didn't exist back then.
Josie should count her blessings!
For the youngest Duggars, the dress code is still a very real thing.
Living under Jim Bob and Michelle's roof means following their rules, and for the girls in the family, that restricts them to wearing dresses and skirts only, usually making sure their knees are covered, (even when playing outside) and making sure their shoulders and chests are properly covered too. If this is what makes Josie unhappy with her style, she's got some waiting to do.
There is hope for Josie's future, though.
As her big sisters have gotten older and moved out, they've been able to make different choices about their style because they buy their own clothes. We've seen Jill and Jinger in shorts, tank tops, and skinny jeans ... Jill even has a nose ring! We never could have predicted this, but it happened.
All Josie needs to do is bide her time -- and we don't doubt her big sisters will be ready to offer up fashion advice when the time comes.
