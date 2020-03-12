Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why We Likely Won't See 'A COVID Christmas' on Hallmark

With Hallmark recently announcing 40 new Christmas movies are on the way, a number of us have been wondering how those lovable films will look amid our new normal. Will our favorite stars get their happily ever after that ends with a holiday kiss in the snow, or will theirs be a virtual connection because of the coronavirus? Luckily for us, we recently caught up with Candace Cameron Bure, who revealed why Hallmarkies will not be seeing "A COVID Christmas" this holiday season.

  • CafeMom spoke with (at a safe distance) Candace, who's currently in Canada for all things Hallmark.

    "I am up here in Vancouver right now [finishing] up one of the Hallmark movies that was stopped because of COVID," Candace reveals about her Aurora Teagarden mystery series for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. "I'm in quarantine right now with Marilu Henner, and we're having a blast. It was the dreaded quarantine for two weeks, but somehow, we've made it one of the best times and most exciting times I'll never forget in my life."

  • She's been keeping busy with a few more ventures up her sleeve.

    One of those projects is acting as spokesperson for StarKist, the tuna fish company.

    "I've loved StarKist -- that was the brand my mom and dad bought when I was a little kid," Candace tells CafeMom.

    "They're great products, and it's a great source of lean protein -- especially when I'm working, or I'm just busy and don't have a lot of time to prepare. I love to cook, but some days you just can't. You can't do it all. This is the perfect way to know that I'm eating good food and I'm not compromising my diet."

    As a spokesperson, Candace will likely have first dibs on the company's spanking new StarKist Creations Microwavables.

    "I love the microwaveables just for the very fact that you can have a hot snack on the go if you're in the mood for something that feels heartier and you still don't have time to make anything," the Fuller House alum notes.

    StarKist's new Creations Microwavables are a microwave-safe snack pouch of seasoned, wild-caught tuna, grains, and veggies that will likely come in handy for mamas and papas on the go.

  • As the Samuel L. Jackson of Hallmark movies, Candace shoots about three to four movies each year.

    And this will likely increase now that Fuller House is over.

    "I actually was slated to shoot seven Hallmark movies this year -- and that includes my Aurora Teagarden mystery movie series, which is ongoing -- but obviously that's not going to happen because we were halted for about four months with production, and I don't know that we'll get to the rest of those by the end of this year," Candace reveals to CafeMom. 

    "Now that I have more time, because I'm not filming Fuller House, I definitely am scheduled and planning to shoot a few more Hallmark movies a year. I usually average three to four movies a year, so I don't know, maybe next year we'll actually get six or seven in. We'll see."

  • ... just don't expect one of them to be 'A Very COVID Christmas.'

    "I have heard a lot of jokes about the COVID Christmas, and I can tell you that I am not going to touch on that for my most recent Christmas movie that I'm about to make," Candace says with a laugh. 

    "To be honest, I would highly doubt that Hallmark will touch on it because I know that Hallmark is a place -- it's a destination for people to get away from all of the craziness in life. I think that's why people love these movies so much is because it's just good, wholesome entertainment," she continues.

    "You kind of know what you're going to get. There's always a happy ending. It's always heartwarming. There's always a little romance. So I don't think people actually want to watch a COVID Christmas because they're trying to escape that. We're dealing with COVID every day of our life."

  • With more holiday films on the horizon (whenever we get back to "normal"), Candace did give us a little insight on one coming that fans will enjoy.

    "My Christmas movie this year is a little homage to The Wizard of Oz," Candace Cameron Bure hints to CafeMom.

    A holiday movie with Wizard of Oz feels?

    We can dig it!

