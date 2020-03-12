Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why We Likely Won't See 'A COVID Christmas' on Hallmark

She's been keeping busy with a few more ventures up her sleeve.

One of those projects is acting as spokesperson for StarKist, the tuna fish company.

"I've loved StarKist -- that was the brand my mom and dad bought when I was a little kid," Candace tells CafeMom.

"They're great products, and it's a great source of lean protein -- especially when I'm working, or I'm just busy and don't have a lot of time to prepare. I love to cook, but some days you just can't. You can't do it all. This is the perfect way to know that I'm eating good food and I'm not compromising my diet."

As a spokesperson, Candace will likely have first dibs on the company's spanking new StarKist Creations Microwavables.



"I love the microwaveables just for the very fact that you can have a hot snack on the go if you're in the mood for something that feels heartier and you still don't have time to make anything," the Fuller House alum notes.

StarKist's new Creations Microwavables are a microwave-safe snack pouch of seasoned, wild-caught tuna, grains, and veggies that will likely come in handy for mamas and papas on the go.

