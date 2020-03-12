Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why We Likely Won't See 'A COVID Christmas' on Hallmark

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
With Hallmark recently announcing 40 new Christmas movies are on the way, a number of us have been wondering how those lovable films will look amid our new normal. Will our favorite stars get their happily ever after that ends with a holiday kiss in the snow, or will theirs be a virtual connection because of the coronavirus? Luckily for us, we recently caught up with Candace Cameron Bure, who revealed why Hallmarkies will not be seeing "A COVID Christmas" this holiday season.
CafeMom spoke with (at a safe distance) Candace, who's currently in Canada for all things Hallmark.
She's been keeping busy with a few more ventures up her sleeve.
One of those projects is acting as spokesperson for StarKist, the tuna fish company.
"I've loved StarKist -- that was the brand my mom and dad bought when I was a little kid," Candace tells CafeMom.
"They're great products, and it's a great source of lean protein -- especially when I'm working, or I'm just busy and don't have a lot of time to prepare. I love to cook, but some days you just can't. You can't do it all. This is the perfect way to know that I'm eating good food and I'm not compromising my diet."
As a spokesperson, Candace will likely have first dibs on the company's spanking new StarKist Creations Microwavables.
"I love the microwaveables just for the very fact that you can have a hot snack on the go if you're in the mood for something that feels heartier and you still don't have time to make anything," the Fuller House alum notes.
StarKist's new Creations Microwavables are a microwave-safe snack pouch of seasoned, wild-caught tuna, grains, and veggies that will likely come in handy for mamas and papas on the go.
As the Samuel L. Jackson of Hallmark movies, Candace shoots about three to four movies each year.
... just don't expect one of them to be 'A Very COVID Christmas.'
With more holiday films on the horizon (whenever we get back to "normal"), Candace did give us a little insight on one coming that fans will enjoy.
