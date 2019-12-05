Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Reportedly Welcome Second Child After Secret Pregnancy

Getty Images / Frazer Harrison
Apparently, congrats are in order for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. Things have been a bit rocky for them earlier this year, but it seems they have a lot to celebrate. Reportedly, the celebrity couple has recently welcomed their second child, after a very secretive pregnancy.
Jessica and Justin are now the proud parents of two kids.
According to DailyMail.com, Jessica and Justin are really good at keeping secrets and they recently welcomed a second child – another boy!
"The 38-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week and is currently holed up with the newborn, her singer husband Timberlake, 39, and eldest son Silas, five," the site revealed.
Jessica's mom has been there helping her recover.
We all know that healing and caring for a new baby while still loving on your first child is a hard juggle, and that's the case for celebrities, too. Apparently, Jessica has had her mom, Kimberly Conroe Biel, helping with that juggle and has been staying with the new family for "much of the past week."
It is important to note that at this time, the couple hasn't said anything on social media about their new baby nor Jessica's rumored pregnancy. And no official statement has been told through their representatives yet.
The family is typically very private, especially when it comes to their family.
Justin and Jessica have reportedly been spending their time keeping safe from the worldwide health crisis at their home Montana, along with their son, Silas. And that's where they allegedly welcomed their newest bundle and plan to stay for the time being.
The pair haven't been photographed together since late March, according to the DailyMail.com. "With the exception of that post, no photos showing Biel from the waist down have been released since her birthday in March, when she would have been around four months pregnant," the site wrote.
Instead, over the past few months, both couples have shared throwback photos of their family and choosing to highlight important issues, like Black Lives Matter, on their social channels.
The couple went through some public infidelity rumors earlier this year.
It's no surprise that marriage and parenting come with loads of challenges. Add celebrity status to the mix where it can feel like people are just waiting for you to mess up, and the struggle is even more significant.
In March of this year, Justin faced criticism when he was spotted hanging out with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright. The two were photographed hanging out in New Orleans, Louisiana, where they were in town shooting the movie. Justin was shown without wearing his wedding ring, and the photographs appeared to show the two getting a little comfortable with each other.
"A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star," Justin wrote in a statement posted to Instagram at the time. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I want to apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."
Hopefully, if they did welcome another baby, they're enjoying their time together.
Pregnancy on a good day is stressful, add in a worldwide health crisis, and we can imagine the pregnancy wasn't an easy one. We're hoping, if the rumors are true, that they're able to enjoy their time together at home.
Keeping a pregnancy a secret seems to be a new trend among celebrity parents. We don't blame them either!
