Jill Duggar Continues to Spark Pregnancy Rumors After Sharing Nausea Hack

Every other week there seem to be new rumors swirling of another Duggar pregnancy. It's understandable; the family is known for their belief in having many children—coming from a family with 19 kids and all. Also, it's not unusual for several of the grown Duggar kids to be expecting at the same time. Currently, Jinger and Joy-Anna have confirmed they're pregnant, but rumors continue to swirl that Jill Duggar is as well, and her latest social share is just adding more fuel to that rumor fire.
There has been speculation that Jill Duggar may be pregnant with baby #3.
As we previously reported, Jill recently shared several photos of her family on Instagram. The images feature her husband, Derick Dillard, and their two boys, 5-year-old Israel and 3-year-old Samuel working and playing in their yard.
The first photo shows Derick preparing a fire on a min-barbecue, but when fans swiped through to the next image, they noticed something.
Fans wanted to know if there was an announcement hidden in the photo.
Little Samuel was wearing a light blue t-shirt that had, what looked like, the words "BIG BRO" written across the chest in bright green. Israel was wearing a shirt that said, "I'M THAT GOOD," but, currently, he's the big brother—not Samuel.
Fans picked up on that and started to ask if this was an announcement. The comment section flooded with fans and critics asking Jill to explain. Could this be an announcement or was Samuel wearing a hand-me-down t-shirt, which wouldn't be unlike the Duggar family to do.
Jill never confirmed or clarified after that image, but she did post another that left more questions.
Three photos later, on July 17, 2020, Jill shared another image and caption that had people curious about the previous picture and if she really is expecting.
The image shows Samuel sitting on the counter in the kitchen wearing a diaper and a t-shirt. Next to him is a bag of corn tortillas and a bowl filled with liquid, and it appears he's enjoying this unique snack.
"Did you see the motion sickness hack video in my stories?" Jill wrote in the caption. "My sister (Jana) enlightened me several years ago to this delicious and slightly addictive snack + motion sickness remedy."
She continued to share her nausea hack.
"All you need are tortilla chips, apple cider vinegar & maybe a little salt," she said. "Dunk your chips in the vinegar (& salt if you add it) and enjoy! Eating a little bit of this usually helps settle the tummy (if you like that kind of stuff)."
"Other favorites are canned green beans (drained) with salt and vinegar, sliced lemons with salt, or if we don’t have any of these on a trip we’ll just grab some dill pickles (or sip on the juice) or salt & vinegar potato chips!"
She then asked her fans what their "favorite tummy settling snacks" were.
