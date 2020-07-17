Treatment of the Royal Family 'Changed' After a Princess' Affair With a Gardener

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Where past generations of the royal family always lived in the spotlight, more and more, the royals are becoming like celebrities -- and therefore fodder for tabloids. But when did it all change? One theory out there is that Princess Margaret's affair caused a shift in the way people view and treat the royals ... and it actually makes a lot of sense.
-
A new documentary series claims that Princess Margaret was the first royal to be targeted by the press.
As historian Dominic Sandbrook says in the documentary, Private Lives of the Windsors, it wasn't until Margaret had an affair with Roddy Llewellyn, a man who was 18 years younger than her, that the royals were truly criticized by the media.
"That was the moment that the first brick was pulled out of the edifice," Sandbrook says on the series. "The treatment of the royal family changed, and Margaret is the first one that they really go for in terms of giving her a really good kicking."
-
The affair took place in the 70s, and tabloid coverage of the royals has spiraled from there.
As Tatler shared, a paparazzi was able to capture Margaret and Roddy together, exposing their relationship to the world while she was still married to Lord Snowdon.
They stayed together for eight years but ultimately didn't last ... and after that, the royals became the focus of the media ... and now, decades later, they're more in the spotlight than ever.
-
-
Princess Diana was one of the media's biggest royal victims.
-
Most recently, Meghan Markle has been the victim.
-
-
Regardless of where this all began, the royals should be cut some slack.
Share this Story