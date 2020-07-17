Treatment of the Royal Family 'Changed' After a Princess' Affair With a Gardener

Queen Mother With Queen And Princess Margaret
Where past generations of the royal family always lived in the spotlight, more and more, the royals are becoming like celebrities -- and therefore fodder for tabloids. But when did it all change? One theory out there is that Princess Margaret's affair caused a shift in the way people view and treat the royals ... and it actually makes a lot of sense. 

  • A new documentary series claims that Princess Margaret was the first royal to be targeted by the press. 

    As historian Dominic Sandbrook says in the documentary, Private Lives of the Windsors, it wasn't until Margaret had an affair with Roddy Llewellyn, a man who was 18 years younger than her, that the royals were truly criticized by the media.

    "That was the moment that the first brick was pulled out of the edifice," Sandbrook says on the series. "The treatment of the royal family changed, and Margaret is the first one that they really go for in terms of giving her a really good kicking." 

  • The affair took place in the 70s, and tabloid coverage of the royals has spiraled from there. 

    As Tatler shared, a paparazzi was able to capture Margaret and Roddy together, exposing their relationship to the world while she was still married to Lord Snowdon. 

    They stayed together for eight years but ultimately didn't last ... and after that, the royals became the focus of the media ... and now, decades later, they're more in the spotlight than ever. 

  • Princess Diana was one of the media's biggest royal victims. 

    Princess Diana
    We all know how tragic the loss of Diana was (and still is today), and things probably would have been a lot different for her if she wasn't being followed by paparazzi. Of course, this is a danger that all celebrities face, not just the royal ones ... but in her case, the way the media covered her and her family had heartbreaking consequences. 

  • Most recently, Meghan Markle has been the victim. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Of course, Will and Kate have their share of tabloid rumors, but nobody has gotten bad press or the kind of criticism that Meghan has gotten since joining the fam ... especially since she and Harry left the UK and royal life. The vitriol is real, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight.

    And to think it may have all started with Margaret, who didn't deserve it, either. 

  • Regardless of where this all began, the royals should be cut some slack. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    It's not easy to have their every move judged and scrutinized ... and nobody deserves to be treated the way the media treats women like Meghan or Diana or even Margaret, whether they're royal or not. 

    There's not much of a chance that any of this will change in the near future, but so far, it seems like everyone's doing their best to cope with it, and at this point? That's probably all they can do.

