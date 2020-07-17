Treatment of the Royal Family 'Changed' After a Princess' Affair With a Gardener

A new documentary series claims that Princess Margaret was the first royal to be targeted by the press.

As historian Dominic Sandbrook says in the documentary, Private Lives of the Windsors, it wasn't until Margaret had an affair with Roddy Llewellyn, a man who was 18 years younger than her, that the royals were truly criticized by the media.

"That was the moment that the first brick was pulled out of the edifice," Sandbrook says on the series. "The treatment of the royal family changed, and Margaret is the first one that they really go for in terms of giving her a really good kicking."