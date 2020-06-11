Queen Elizabeth Breaks Into a Rare Giggle During Video Call

Splash News
The royal family has been all about the video calls while they've been working from home more than usual, and recently, Queen Elizabeth had a pretty fun one. In fact, Elizabeth giggled during a video call this week, and it's actually super adorable. She may be all business most of the time, but it's pretty clear she loves what she does.
There's a good chance this will make the day of anyone who watches it!
On Tuesday, Elizabeth talked with members of the British military to see how things were going.
Elizabeth was a bit taken aback to learn more about one of the people on the call.
Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens is in the Royal Air Force, but when he's not serving, he's the pilot for the Jamaican bobsled team ... and Queen Elizabeth had a cute reaction.
"Gosh! Sounds a very dangerous job," she said, giggling.
The video itself is too cute -- and we have to admire the way that Elizabeth is so interested in everything these people are saying. It's clear she really cares about the people of the UK.
Elizabeth has been all about the video calls lately.
Of course, in light of everything going on in the world, Elizabeth was one of the first to leave the palace, instead opting to spend the last few months social distancing at Windsor Castle instead, where she could be more isolated.
That doesn't mean she's stopped working, though. This video call is just one of many she's been keeping herself busy with while working from home.
The full video call is available to watch, too.
It's pretty interesting ... and we'll never pass on a chance to see the queen hard at work. This year has been a very unique one (and not always in a good way), but it has definitely given us an opportunity for a more personal look at the royals and how quickly they've adapted to how things have been changing in our world.
And no matter what, Elizabeth is always ready for the next challenge (and looking adorable while she meets it).
We need more of this content ASAP.
