15 Times Royal Fans Were Concerned About Kate Middleton

Image: Joe Giddens-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News/Splash News



Joe Giddens-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News/Splash News With states and countries easing restrictions from the worldwide health crisis, everyone is looking to get outside. Enjoying summer means things like picnics, going to the beach, and gardening. We all want to hang out together after so many months of being stuck at home, and we are guessing the royals are no different. So it must have been great for Kate Middleton to get of the house for a photo-op and charity event at a children's hospice. She got her hands dirty, and helped start a garden for terminally ill kids. But many royal fans worried that the Duchess of Cambridge was playing a little fast and loose with her health and the health of other people at the event. She wasn't wearing a mask. She wasn't keeping her distance. And she was having face-to-face conversations with other unmasked people.

Outside of navigating our new normal months after relocating her family to Anmer Hall, it must have felt good for Kate to be out and about again ... though something tells us concern over the Duchess of Cambridge won't let up anytime soon.

Because, truth is, royal fans have been worried about Kate for some time.

From her first appearance since sheltering-in-place to skipping events, there have been a number of times -- 15, in this case -- folks have been concerned about Kate Middleton. While some are understandable, others are just flat-out ... interesting. (Hey, we get it: People are nosy, especially those who love to know everything they can about the royal family.)