15 Times Royal Fans Were Concerned About Kate Middleton

With states and countries easing restrictions from the worldwide health crisis, everyone is looking to get outside. Enjoying summer means things like picnics, going to the beach, and gardening. We all want to hang out together after so many months of being stuck at home, and we are guessing the royals are no different. So it must have been great for Kate Middleton to get of the house for a photo-op and charity event at a children's hospice. She got her hands dirty, and helped start a garden for terminally ill kids. But many royal fans worried that the Duchess of Cambridge was playing a little fast and loose with her health and the health of other people at the event.
She wasn't wearing a mask. She wasn't keeping her distance. And she was having face-to-face conversations with other unmasked people.
Outside of navigating our new normal months after relocating her family to Anmer Hall, it must have felt good for Kate to be out and about again ... though something tells us concern over the Duchess of Cambridge won't let up anytime soon.
Because, truth is, royal fans have been worried about Kate for some time.
From her first appearance since sheltering-in-place to skipping events, there have been a number of times -- 15, in this case -- folks have been concerned about Kate Middleton. While some are understandable, others are just flat-out ... interesting. (Hey, we get it: People are nosy, especially those who love to know everything they can about the royal family.)
-
Looking Troubled at a Gala1
The UK-Africa Investment Summit took place this January, and Buckingham Palace hosted a swanky reception for dignitaries after the event. A few snapshots show Kate looking, well, slightly pained as she greeted and chatted with attendees. This led to several of her fans wondering if she was having a hard time with something -- or was just simply exhausted.
-
Weight 'Concern'2
No royal (woman at least) can escape body scrutiny and shaming, even though we know it is wrong and tasteless. The sleek, form-fitting dress Kate wore to a royal reception in Canada caused people to show "concern" for Kate's weight. Some of the comments weren't so much concern (as usual); they were just mean critiques of things that Kate can't help.
"If she was curvy, she'd be a knockout," one "fan" wrote. None of us can help the shape we were born with. We think Kate looks great!
-
-
'Too Skinny'3
This time, Kate Middleton was spotted at Wimbledon donning a bold, green, and smart but luxurious Dolce and Gabbana dress. Fans commented on Kate's lean figure, wondering if she was "too skinny." Look, we already know Kate is slender. Angles are a thing, and they can make any of us look thinner or thicker than we are in reality.
-
Baby Name Freak-Out4
When Kate was on her third pregnancy, a piercing question was what the baby name she and Prince William would choose. Things came to a head on one name, though, when fans pointed out that the name Albert may be problematic. Why? Well, there is the old joke that dates back to radio's golden era in the 1930s. There's also the "Prince Albert," which, unlike the wholesome joke, is below the belt.
Google it if ya don't know.
-
-
Did Kate Have Brideorexia?5
Before Kate and Will married, fans wondered if Kate would try to lose a bunch of weight like many brides-to-be do. Pictures of Kate looking particularly wispy fueled speculation. A health writer at Harvard said that at Kate's reported height and weight at the time, her BMI would be considered slightly underweight. Was is stress? Her Dukan Diet? Maybe it was brideorexia, which isn't really condition, but a term that describes pre-wedding nutrition behaviors.
-
Were Kate's Parents Headed for Divorce?6
It would be super sad if Michael and Carole Middleton did split up. Dealing with parents divorcing is always hard, even when the kids are all grown up. Rumors that their marriage was strained had Kate fans worried. Fortunately, either they were unfounded rumors, or the couple worked through their difficulties.
Carole and Michael have been married since 1980.
-
-
Pregnant in Heels7
Kate Middleton was deep into her third trimester with Prince Louis when she did what for many of us just seems impossible: She wore stiletto heels (were her feet swollen at all?) when she attended an event at the National Portrait Gallery. Not only did Kate get out of the car with ease, but she walked across icy sidewalks. (She also wasn't wearing a coat.) Fans freaked out, worrying Kate would lose her balance and hurt herself -- or the bump who would be Louis.
She was fine. Sometimes, it's fun to get dressed up super fancy while pregnant and take advantage of that glow and lustrous hair.
-
Skipping an Event8
Kate alarmed fans when she pulled out of the Tusk Conservation Awards "due to the children." (Mom instincts up!) Folks were concerned about George, Charlotte, and Louis, and we totally get it. There was no follow up, so we imagine it was easily dealt with, and everyone was fine. It might have been an inconsolable tantrum that only mom could fix.
-
-
Kate's Wrapped Thumb9
Painful cuticle? Onion-mincing mistake? Paper cut? The thumb can be a painful place for a cut or scrape. (Nothing that a bandage and a little antibacterial ointment can't take of, though.) That didn't stop people from wondering how Kate Middleton could have possibly hurt her thumb. Does she bleed like us?
-
Not Drinking Beer10
Kate and William toured the Guinness factory during their trip to Ireland in early 2020. Fans online noted in a video that she just sipped the foam of her pint. "What if there's a special reason she's not having alcohol?" one wondered. It wasn't the first time people speculated whether Kate might be pregnant with baby Cambridge No. 4. Maybe she is an elegant royal who doesn't want to get tipsy on TV.
... or maybe she is just a lager girl.
-
-
Experiencing Extreme Morning Sickness11
Fans may have been concerned for Kate because she has suffered from hyperemesis gradivarium. More than extreme morning sickness, HG is a debilitating condition that leaves women ill often for the duration of their pregnancy. Kate has experienced HG in all three of her pregnancies. Unfortunately, that makes it likely she'd have a hard time with it in a future pregnancy.
-
Looking 'Too Pretty' After Giving Birth12
With each of her three births, Kate stepped out of the hospital for the first time looking absolutely glamorous. People were "concerned" that Kate was setting impossible standards for moms to follow -- specifically, that Kate looked "too pretty." In response, moms across the internet shared photos of what a "real" woman looks like post-birth. It might be refreshing to see a royal give an unvarnished pic of life immediately post-birth, but we can also see Kate dragged for not being utterly flawless.
Can't win!
-
-
Arriving in a Separate Car From William13
Rumors swirled throughout 2019 that Prince William had gotten too friendly with another woman and possibly cheated on Kate. As a result, their every dynamic and interaction was picked apart for signs of infidelity. When the couple arrived to the Queen's Christmas lunch that year in separate cars, fans worried it was a sign of marital stress. (Maybe.) It's also possible that Charlotte was having a royal meltdown, and George as the oldest was not having it.
Any mom with two or more young kids knows how vicious back seat fights can get.
-
Kate's Missing Arm14
One day it's there, and the next it's gone. Kate's arm disappeared on -- or soon before -- the day she posed for her family's 2017 Christmas photo. Fans loved the adorable image, but some with slightly darker minds (and senses of humor) asked the obvious: Where the heck did Kate's arm go? Surely enough, her arm eventually appeared attached to her body.
-
-
Shrugging Off Will's Hand15
Sometimes, ya just don't wanna be touched. We dunno, maybe sometimes, William forgets he'll be Britain's next king and just wants to fondly caress his wife in public. Whatever the reason for Kate shrugging Will's arm tap during a televised Christmas special, it sparked a bit of speculation online. In reality, PDAs are pretty few and far between when it comes to the royals.