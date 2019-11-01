Meghan Markle's Recent Appearance Has Fans Confused About Her Royal Status

Splash News
Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, a lot of red tape-type of changes have taken place in the Sussexes' lives. Between disassociating themselves from various charities, starting a new foundation, and changes that have occurred to their titles, it seems like every day it's something new with Harry and Meghan.
And guess what? Today's no different!
It seems that Meghan has officially gone back to using her maiden name.
Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex gave a virtual speech at the Girl Up Leadership Summit, where she spoke to over 40,000 people about the importance of taking a stand in life and dealing with critics. Before taking the stage, she was introduced as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Additionally, she was credited that way on the organization's YouTube channel.
The news is kind of a big deal.
Technically, she's the only person in her family with the last name Markle.
Even though Meghan and Harry chose not to give their son a royal title, officially, Archie's last name is Mountbatten-Windsor. On the royal tot's birth certificate, Meghan is named as "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex" and Prince Harry is named as "Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex." Soooo ... has she decided to go back to "Markle"?
There seems to have been a lot of back and forth between Meghan and Harry's titles and last names since they stepped down as working royals.
And for whatever reason, it seems to irk royal watchers a great deal. After Harry and Meghan recently used the monogram they were given after their wedding, a lot of people's panties got caught up in a bunch.
After Harry used the monogram in a letter to one of the organizations he supports -- and the organization posted said letter on social media -- people were heated.
"Still using the logo!! What don't you understand about your walk away from Royal Life? Still want the perks with none of the work?" one person wrote on Twitter.
To be fair, the use of "Markle" recently may not have been Meghan's doing.
Because she personally didn't refer to herself as "Meghan Markle" -- the organizers of the Girl Up Leadership Summit did -- it's safe to assume this was just an error.
That said, regardless of what she chooses to officially go by in life -- Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, HRH anything -- she'll always be Meghan Markle to us.
