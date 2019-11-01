Meghan Markle's Recent Appearance Has Fans Confused About Her Royal Status



Splash News

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, a lot of red tape-type of changes have taken place in the Sussexes' lives. Between disassociating themselves from various charities, starting a new foundation, and changes that have occurred to their titles, it seems like every day it's something new with Harry and Meghan.

And guess what? Today's no different!