Ellen DeGeneres' Staffers Speak Out About the Show's 'Toxic' Environment in New Exposé

And now, it sounds like working for 'The Ellen Show' is even worse than we already knew.

One Black staffer shared that she's dealt with racism at the show. As the anonymous woman who once worked for Ellen told BuzzFeed News, one of the writers on the show told her they "only know the names of the white people who work here," while another producer said she wasn't sure how she'd tell her and another Black woman apart because they both had box braids.

Unfortunately, speaking to her superiors about it didn't make the situation any better.

"Whenever I brought up an issue to my white male boss, he would bring up some random story about some random Black friend that he had and how they managed to get over stuff," the staffer told BuzzFeed News. "He would use his Black friend as some way to say, 'I understand your struggle.' But it was all performative bull[expletive]."

