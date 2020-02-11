Ellen DeGeneres' Staffers Speak Out About the Show's 'Toxic' Environment in New Exposé

Splash News
There's been a lot of buzz lately about Ellen DeGeneres not being quite as kind as she seems on the surface, and now, it appears it's all coming to a head. In a new exposé, Ellen's staffers are speaking out about what they say is a "toxic" environment working on The Ellen Show.
We don't want to believe any of this is true, but y'all, this is not looking good.
There have been rumors that Ellen hasn't been paying staffers who can't work right now while she films the show from home.
Because social distancing hasn't exactly been conducive to working on a TV set, Ellen, like many other talk show hosts, has been broadcasting from her house to keep The Ellen Show going every afternoon. But reportedly, Ellen hadn't been keeping employees in the loop -- meaning more than 30 people were waiting around to find out if they still had a job. In the meantime, they weren't being paid, according to what Variety has reported on the situation.
And now, it sounds like working for 'The Ellen Show' is even worse than we already knew.
One Black staffer shared that she's dealt with racism at the show. As the anonymous woman who once worked for Ellen told BuzzFeed News, one of the writers on the show told her they "only know the names of the white people who work here," while another producer said she wasn't sure how she'd tell her and another Black woman apart because they both had box braids.
Unfortunately, speaking to her superiors about it didn't make the situation any better.
"Whenever I brought up an issue to my white male boss, he would bring up some random story about some random Black friend that he had and how they managed to get over stuff," the staffer told BuzzFeed News. "He would use his Black friend as some way to say, 'I understand your struggle.' But it was all performative bull[expletive]."
Other employees said they've been fired for taking medical leave or attending family funerals.
One staffer took medical leave while staying in a mental health facility after a suicide attempt, and came back to work only to find that their position had been eliminated. Another shared that they were also terminated after taking a few weeks of leave because of a car accident and needing to attend two funerals.
Yet another staffer was reprimanded for starting a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills from what their insurance wouldn't cover. "They discovered my fundraiser, then got mad at me. … They were more concerned about Ellen's brand instead of helping me out," the employee said.
Others say the problem isn't with Ellen herself -- the problem is the way producers run their workplace.
A former employee revealed:
"People focus on rumors about how Ellen is mean and everything like that, but that's not the problem. The issue is these three executive producers running the show who are in charge of all these people [and] who make the culture and are putting out this feeling of bullying and being mean. They feel that everybody who works at The Ellen Show is lucky to work there -- 'So if you have a problem, you should leave because we'll hire someone else because everybody wants to work here.'"
This is horrible. It's heartbreaking to hear that a show that tries to promote happiness and kindness may actually be making its employees miserable behind the scenes.
Executive producers from the show have responded to BuzzFeed News about the claims.
Andy Lassner, Ed Glavin, and Mary Connelly replied in a joint statement:
"Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better."
Hopefully, now that this is all out in the open, they will do better. No one deserves to have to work in this kind of environment -- and any racist comments absolutely should not be tolerated.
Now, we're just waiting to hear what Ellen herself thinks about all of this ...
