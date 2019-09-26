Princess Beatrice Quietly Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi During Private Royal Ceremony

It's official: Princess Beatrice is now a married lady! After postponing her wedding earlier this year, Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday morning in front of their closest friends and family. Even though it was a quiet affair, now that the details are starting to roll in, it sounds like it was a truly lovely ceremony for the happy couple.

  • Beatrice and Edo tied the knot at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park. 

    According to People, Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding was attended by about 20 guests, including Beatrice's dad, Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth (who was joined by Prince Philip, of course). 

    This isn't quite the kind of royal wedding we're used to, but given the times we're living in, it's wonderful that this couple was able to find a way to get married at all -- and it sounds as if all the most important people were there.

  • Buckingham Palace has already confirmed the nuptials. 

    A statement released about the wedding said: 

    "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines." 

    This means it's really official: Beatrice is a married lady!

  • Reportedly, the wedding took place on Friday to ensure that the Queen could be in attendance. 

    As a source close to the royals told the Sun, Queen Elizabeth is about to leave for Balmoral, so it was now or never if they wanted to get married this summer and have Beatrice's grandmother at the ceremony. Although some of the couple's friends were reportedly upset they had to miss out, they understood why it needed to happen like this.

    "They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right," the insider told the Sun

  • Originally, Beatrice and Edoardo were set to wed in May. 

    Thanks to world events, though, Beatrice had to cancel the large wedding she had planned with a big reception in the Buckingham Palace garden. At the time, a spokesperson for the royals said the couple hadn't given any thought to a new date or plan for their wedding -- they were more focused on everything going on in the world.

    But now, we know they did eventually come up with a backup plan, and it appears to have gone off without a hitch.

  • Congrats to the newlyweds! 

    This may not have been the wedding day they originally imagined, but it sounds like it was even more special and intimate this way.

    We can't wait for photos of their wedding to surface -- especially the ones that show off the beautiful bride and her gown. 

    Here's to happily ever after! 

