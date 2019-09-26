Princess Beatrice Quietly Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi During Private Royal Ceremony

According to People, Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding was attended by about 20 guests, including Beatrice's dad, Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth (who was joined by Prince Philip, of course).

This isn't quite the kind of royal wedding we're used to, but given the times we're living in, it's wonderful that this couple was able to find a way to get married at all -- and it sounds as if all the most important people were there.