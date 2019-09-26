Princess Beatrice Quietly Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi During Private Royal Ceremony

Splash News
It's official: Princess Beatrice is now a married lady! After postponing her wedding earlier this year, Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday morning in front of their closest friends and family. Even though it was a quiet affair, now that the details are starting to roll in, it sounds like it was a truly lovely ceremony for the happy couple.
-
Beatrice and Edo tied the knot at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park.
-
Buckingham Palace has already confirmed the nuptials.
A statement released about the wedding said:
"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."
This means it's really official: Beatrice is a married lady!
-
-
Reportedly, the wedding took place on Friday to ensure that the Queen could be in attendance.
As a source close to the royals told the Sun, Queen Elizabeth is about to leave for Balmoral, so it was now or never if they wanted to get married this summer and have Beatrice's grandmother at the ceremony. Although some of the couple's friends were reportedly upset they had to miss out, they understood why it needed to happen like this.
"They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right," the insider told the Sun.
-
Originally, Beatrice and Edoardo were set to wed in May.
-
-
Congrats to the newlyweds!
Share this Story