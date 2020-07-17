Prince Andrew Is 'Incredibly Nervous' About His Connection to the Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Once upon a time, Prince Andrew had a personal website -- thedukeofyork.org -- that highlighted the charitable work he did on behalf of the royal family. Recently, however, that website was discreetly taken down and redirected to another royal website. Although no one in the royal family has outright spoken about the move, clearly this has to do with Prince Andrew's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Prince Andrew's private website is now redirected to the royal family's website. 

    Instead of having his own site that highlights his initiatives, work, military honors, and information about his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the Duke of York's website now directly leads to his personal page on the royal family's site, where brief descriptions of his work over the years is offered. Again, this obviously has to do with his Jeffrey Epstein connection. 

  • There's also a scandalous message on Prince Andrew's webpage.

    In November, before Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties, he released a statement, and that statement is now linked to on his page. Here's what it says:

    "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support.

    Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

    I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

  • There's been a new development in the Epstein scandal -- and Prince Andrew is "nervous." 

    Recently Epstein's girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested after being found July 2 in a New Hampshire home. A source recently told Us Weekly that Andrew is "incredibly nervous" now that Maxwell has been arrested. 

    "That really scares him," the source added, saying that Maxwell plans to "do almost anything to escape jail time."

  • In June, New York prosecutors asked to speak with Andrew.

    It's been reported, on a number of occasions, that the prince hasn't been cooperative, but refuting that claim is his legal team, who released the following statement:

    "The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ. Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero cooperation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered."

  • Only time will tell what becomes of the Duke of York. 

    Obviously, stepping down from royal duties was the smart thing to do, given his association with Epstein. That said, it's unfortunate that his daughters inevitably have to deal with this as well. 

    "Eugenie and Beatrice are really upset," a source told Us Weekly in December. "They believe their dad made a huge mistake in judgment ever being associated to Jeffrey Epstein. The girls are leaning on each other and are being really supportive of their dad and also understand that this is something that is going to change how he is able to perform his duties moving forward. They understand the forever consequences of it."

    Thankfully, they have each other. 

