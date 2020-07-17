20 Times the Royals Looked Peeved in Public

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images For the royal family, being in the public eye all the time means two things: Sometimes, the cameras are going to catch a photo that makes it look like they're upset, but it's been taken out of context. And second, when they really are having a bad day, the press are probably going to catch it. That's the nature of the beast when it comes to being famous. When they step outside, they have almost no privacy. That alone is enough to make the royals look peeved in public, but then there are outside forces that also come into play. Not all the royals get along, but they have to attend the same events, and that can lead to some awkward exchanges. Maybe a couple is having a private argument that gets taken public -- if they're not always looking at each other adoringly.

For the most part, the royals are usually all smiles when they're out and about. Kate Middleton is almost always a ray of sunshine, and Meghan Markle, with her Hollywood training, certainly knew how to charm the camera. Prince William is usually good for a chuckle, and the royal kids are usually pretty affable. That said, Prince Harry can often be caught looking sour, if just because he really dislikes the media and doesn't like being photographed. Queen Elizabeth can also have some harsh looks, and Prince Charles is good for a frown or two.

We've collected 20 times that it looked like members of the royal family were totally miffed, but keep in mind that context is everything. What looks like a furious Duke of Cambridge may really just be him furiously cheering on marathon runners. A photo may be worth a thousand words, but it still doesn't tell the whole story.