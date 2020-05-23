Jill Duggar Sparks Speculation She's Pregnant With Baby #3

Jill Duggar never shares much about her plans for more kids in the future, but could she and husband Derick Dillard be planning for baby number three? After a photo she shared of her sons on Instagram, fans are wondering if Jill is pregnant again -- and she's already commented on the rumors.
So are Israel and Samuel about to become big brothers, or what?
Recently, Jill posted a photo of her son, Samuel, in a 'big brother' t-shirt.
Swiping through, Sam's sporting that shirt pretty proudly -- despite the fact that he is actually the little brother and Israel is the big brother.
After seeing this, we definitely began to wonder if there was an announcement that Jill had neglected to share with the class ... or maybe this was her way of subtly letting everyone know that baby number three was officially on the way?
Fans immediately began asking Jill if she was pregnant.
As rude as it is to ask any woman if she's expecting, let alone a total stranger, we have a feeling that Jill is probably pretty used to this by now. After all, Duggar pregnancy rumors are a dime a dozen.
And photographing Sam in a shirt like that? Even if it was an accident, she's gotta admit that she walked right into this one!
Jill wasted no time shutting down the rumors.
In response to one of the fans who asked about the shirt, Jill made it very clear that she's not actually pregnant -- Samuel had just worn one of his big brother's shirts with no reason behind it.
It's totally possible she's covering up for her own mistake, but we can see this being true. Kids want to wear what they want to wear ... and arguing with them over it is usually futile.
It's just a t-shirt, y'all. Not a pregnancy announcement!
It's possible that Jill and Derick may never have a third child.
While on a podcast earlier this year, Derick admitted that he and Jill hadn't decided whether they wanted a third child, saying that they were "just kind of enjoying life."
It seems like they want to see where the future takes them, and given that Derick has insinuated that they do use birth control, there's a very good chance that these two might end up having the smallest family out of all of Jill's siblings.
As long as Jill and Derick are happy, that's what matters.
If Jill ever shares another pregnancy announcement, we'll be thrilled for her -- but if not, we're still just as happy for her. After all, the last year or so, she's really seemed to come into her own, and it seems like she's loving her life more than ever.
Who knows what the future holds for Jill? Hopefully, she'll keep us updated, babies or no babies.
