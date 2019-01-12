Jinger Duggar Breaks Family Rule During Shopping Trip With Jana

Lately, we've seen Jinger Duggar change up her style a lot, and now, she's encouraging big sister Jana Duggar to do the same. On this week's episode of Counting On, Jinger told Jana to try different styles than what she's used to while they were shopping during Jana's visit to Los Angeles ... but was Jana actually into the idea?
Jana and Jinger went shopping on Rodeo Drive.
They hung out in the boutique featured in Pretty Woman, which is pretty awesome enough on its own, but the sisters also spent the afternoon trying on clothes and shopping 'til they dropped.
Since Jinger got married and moved out of her parents' house, she's been pretty adventurous, becoming one of the only Duggar girls to wear skinny jeans, shorts, and sleeveless tops. And now, it sounds like she wants Jana to break out of her shell too.
Jinger urged Jana to try on clothes that are different from what she already has in her wardrobe.
"I encouraged Jana to try on some different skirts that she may not have chosen herself off the rack," Jinger said on the show. Different skirts? As the Sun put it, that's breaking a Duggar rule!
She definitely did -- and Jana was a good sport about it. She tried on all kinds of things, even though she looked a bit uncomfortable putting on clothes and patterns that were not at all her style.
Like Jinger said, sometimes something that doesn't look good on the hanger looks great once it's on, but in Jana's case, that just didn't happen.
Jana didn't purchase anything, but Jinger did.
And it wasn't just any purchase, either -- Jinger ended up buying a $300 blazer, which definitely hasn't been a common occurrence in the Duggar family because they tend to champion thrift shopping and bargain hunting. But it looked great on her, and like she said, the quality would end up making it last almost forever.
It's a bummer that Jana left empty handed, but that boutique didn't seem to be quite her style.
Jana seems perfectly happy with her own sense of style.
And since everything we've seen her wear is super cute, we can't blame her if she doesn't want to fix something that isn't broken!
Yeah, her closet is full of mostly neutrals and low-key patterns, but that's what fits Jana and her personality best. Who cares what she wears? The dresses she shows off on Instagram have always been some of our favorites.
All that matters is that these sisters had a good time together.
It has to be hard for Jinger to be so far away from her family, especially her sisters, who she's always been super close with. Any time they can visit her, she seems super happy, like she was to have Jana around in LA.
Here's hoping she'll be able to spend more time (and more shopping days) with her sisters soon. Maybe Jessa would be into a day on Rodeo Drive?
