Princess Diana Is the 'Most Beautiful Royal of All Time,' According to Golden Ratio

All of the women In the royal family are gorgeous, but which of them has the prettiest face? Apparently, Princess Diana is the winner -- not that we're arguing! According to the Golden Ratio, Diana is the most beautiful royal of all time, and the theory used to make this determination is pretty interesting.
Now we need to know where the rest of the fam stands ...
The Golden Ratio is a ratio commonly found in nature.
Diana's face shape and features add up to be 89% accurate to the Golden Ratio.
Yes, this means that Diana beat out both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.
Meghan came in ahead of Kate, but only by a little bit.
All three women are beautiful in our eyes, though.
