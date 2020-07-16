Princess Diana Is the 'Most Beautiful Royal of All Time,' According to Golden Ratio

All of the women In the royal family are gorgeous, but which of them has the prettiest face? Apparently, Princess Diana is the winner -- not that we're arguing! According to the Golden Ratio, Diana is the most beautiful royal of all time, and the theory used to make this determination is pretty interesting. 

Now we need to know where the rest of the fam stands ... 

  • The Golden Ratio is a ratio commonly found in nature. 

    The Golden Ratio was created in ancient Greece, and it's a theory that anything with this ratio (1.6, approximately) found in nature is visually perfect, the Sun reported. Though mathematicians and scientists have varying opinions about how legit this theory actually is, Diana's face was mapped, and she had the highest score of any member of the royal family.

    Duh. We've always known she was beautiful!

  • Diana's face shape and features add up to be 89% accurate to the Golden Ratio. 

    That's pretty impressive -- and according to facial mapping done by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, it means that she's pretty close to physical perfection. 

    We wonder how Prince Harry and Prince William feel about this. We have a hunch they'd definitely agree, knowing how much they (and the rest of the world, honestly) adored their mom.

  • Yes, this means that Diana beat out both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. 

    "Diana, Meghan and Kate are all very beautiful women. But when measured against the Greeks' Golden Ratio of physical perfection, Princess Diana comes out on top," De Silva said. "Diana scored highly for her face shape, the width of her nose, her brow area and her eyebrows. Her lowest scores were for her chin and lips."

    Interesting ...

  • Meghan came in ahead of Kate, but only by a little bit.

    Meghan's score was 87.4% -- with her facial symmetry, nose, and chin earning her the most points -- and Kate's was 86.8% because she had "strong eye spacing" and a "perfect gap" between her nose and lips. 

    That's incredibly specific, but hey ... a compliment is a compliment! 

    "She was marked down for having a weaker chin and jawline than Diana," De Silva said of Kate. "Nevertheless, she is a striking woman and her scores mark her out as one of the most beautiful women in the world."

  • All three women are beautiful in our eyes, though. 

    Without using some kind of ratio, we'd never be able to say who is the most beautiful out of all three of them. After all, personality counts too, and Meghan, Kate, and Diana are all gorgeous women, both inside and out. 

    We're glad we don't have to find out what our own ratio percentages are, though. That's information we just don't need to have!

