20 Glimpses of Clarence House Royal Fans Can Enjoy

Splash News
Built in 1825, the London-based Clarence House has been home for so many prestigious royals over the years. According to Town and Country, it's been host to Queen Victoria's mother, Queen Victoria's son, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Queen's mother, Princess Margaret, and now, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla. Because it's a royal residence, it's only open to the public one month a year, and not at all in 2020. But the royals have given fans a few glimpses inside Clarence House over the years that can tide us over until visitation is allowed again next August.
For those who may never make it over to London, this is the best way to get an inside look at one of the most prestigious royal homes. Who knows? Some day William and Kate may live there as well.
Like with many of the other royal residences, Clarence House doesn't actually belong to the royal family. It's part of the Crown Estate, which is publicly funded. That means that Charles and Camilla's home technically belongs to the citizens of the UK, since they're the ones funding it. The Crown Estate passes from one reigning monarch to another, so right now, the Queen presides over all the royal homes. When he's King, Charles will inherit the Crown Estate, which will be the closest he'll get to owning Clarence House. But then, he'll eventually have to pass it all along to William.
However, Charles does have a privately owned country estate in Scotland called Birkhall -- so don't feel too badly for him that he doesn't really own Clarence House.
Much of Clarence House has remained the same as it was when the Queen Mother lived there, but Charles and Camilla have added some personal flair. Here are 20 times fans got a look inside the royal home.
-
Morning Room, 18941
Long before Charles and Camilla called it home, Clarence House belonged to Queen Victoria's son Alfred, per Town and Country. He renovated large swaths of the home while he lived there, from the 1860s until the early 1900s. This photo was taken of the grand Morning Room in 1894. There are about a thousand different fabric prints going on here, which is a style that remains throughout many of the royal homes today.
-
Queen Elizabeth's Sitting Room2
After marrying in 1947, Queen Elizabeth (then just a princess) moved into Clarence House with her husband, Philip. She had her own sitting room, pictured here in 1949. There are so many grand parts of this room -- like the meticulously decorated ceiling, the stunning chandelier, and the plush furniture. It may have been a princess' sitting room, but it was fit for a queen.
-
-
Prince Philip's Sitting Room3
Prince Philip got his own sitting room separate from his wife's at Clarence House. His is decidedly more masculine, with plain colored chairs and wood paneling on the walls. The three portraits are of Philip's mom, dad, and grandfather. At the time, his father had recently died, and his mother was far away in Greece, so it must have been nice for Philip to have these painting reminders of them.
-
Personal Photos4
When Charles and Camilla took over Clarence House, they added their own personal touches to the place. On the table behind Camilla, there are a bunch of personal photos -- like one of her on her wedding day, and some of Charles with his children. There's also a framed drawing of corgis, which are basically the official dog of the royal family.
-
-
Tea Time5
In 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and his wife visited Clarence House, and Camilla and Charles had tea with them. This grand room features large portraits on the wall, plush furniture, and a large coffee table/ottoman draped in expensive-looking red and gold fabric. On the table in the background are some more personal photos, which dot the whole of Clarence House.
-
A Silky Setting6
Kate Middleton's first solo engagement after marrying William took place at Clarence House. This room is another very fine one, with a sea-foam silk motif going on. The drapes are sea-foam silk, the chairs are sea-foam silk, the carpet is sea-foam, and even Kate's dress meshes with the decor. The royals are not ones to shy away from matchy-matchy color schemes.
-
-
Funky Decor7
It seems with all these royal homes that a lot of the decor is just passed down, and they have to use it, because it's antique and historical. But the royals find little ways to put their own spin on decorating. In the background of this photo, we can see two rooster statues -- which feel very much like a new addition -- perhaps to bring in the über popular farmhouse style of decor.
-
The Horse Corridor8
Camilla loves animals, particularly dogs and horses. She's such a horse girl, in fact, Camilla has an entire hallway of her home dedicated to them. Fondly known as the Horse Corridor, this hallway is all decked out in framed photos of horses. (Because why not?) Camilla certainly has the space to turn full corridors into her personal fangirl spots.
-
-
Prince Charles' Office9
As the royals began working from home earlier this year, Charles showed off what his office looks like. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a photo of Prince George in the background that was never officially released. It's him as a baby wearing a floppy sunhat, and we're obsessed. We love that among all these official looking books, Charles is just a doting grandfather at heart.
-
And Camilla's Office10
Camilla also showed her Instagram followers what her office looks like. It's actually on the messier side, but she has plenty of personal items dotting the shelves -- including a paper doll version of the royal family, a painting of a dog, a photo of a horse (of course), and a ton of family moments captured on film. We like that she's made Clarence House her own in so many small ways.
-
-
The Dining Room11
For Christmas one year, Camilla opened up the Clarence House dining room for a charity luncheon. The dining room is one of the places that Charles and Camilla renovated after moving in, per Town and Country. They added a bronze crown molding to the ceiling to warm up the room a bit, but it seems to have retained the same carpet as the original dining room.
-
Decorated for Christmas12