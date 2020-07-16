20 Glimpses of Clarence House Royal Fans Can Enjoy

Image: Splash News



Splash News Built in 1825, the London-based Clarence House has been home for so many prestigious royals over the years. According to Town and Country, it's been host to Queen Victoria's mother, Queen Victoria's son, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Queen's mother, Princess Margaret, and now, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla. Because it's a royal residence, it's only open to the public one month a year, and not at all in 2020. But the royals have given fans a few glimpses inside Clarence House over the years that can tide us over until visitation is allowed again next August. For those who may never make it over to London, this is the best way to get an inside look at one of the most prestigious royal homes. Who knows? Some day William and Kate may live there as well.

Like with many of the other royal residences, Clarence House doesn't actually belong to the royal family. It's part of the Crown Estate, which is publicly funded. That means that Charles and Camilla's home technically belongs to the citizens of the UK, since they're the ones funding it. The Crown Estate passes from one reigning monarch to another, so right now, the Queen presides over all the royal homes. When he's King, Charles will inherit the Crown Estate, which will be the closest he'll get to owning Clarence House. But then, he'll eventually have to pass it all along to William.

However, Charles does have a privately owned country estate in Scotland called Birkhall -- so don't feel too badly for him that he doesn't really own Clarence House.

Much of Clarence House has remained the same as it was when the Queen Mother lived there, but Charles and Camilla have added some personal flair. Here are 20 times fans got a look inside the royal home.