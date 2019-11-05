Jana Duggar's Tropical Vacation Has Critics Speculating She Needed to Escape

Well, well, well. What do we have here? Looks like Jana Duggar found herself a little slice of paradise. While the location wasn't disclosed on one of Jana's most recently posts on Instagram, from the looks of things, Jim Bob and Michelle's daughter got away for a bit to recharge her batteries -- and some think the trip was actually to get away from her parents.
On Wednesday, Jana posted a super summery photo.
As you can see, Jana is posing with the international vacation symbol -- a coconut -- and in the backdrop, a pool can be seen -- and beyond that, there appears to be another body of water. The ocean? A lake? A river tributary? Who knows, but Jana appears to be soaking up every minute.
"Who else loves fresh coconut??" she captioned the shot, along with a #summer hashtag.
Naturally, everyone is dying to know where she is.
Some Duggar critics are also speculating that Jana's trip was actually to take a breather from Jim Bob and Michelle.
As we all know, Jana still lives with her parents, and she winds up doing a lot of work at home and child-minding for her younger siblings. Did she need a break from it all? Wouldn't be the craziest theory out there!
On a Duggar sub-reddit, critics sounded off.
"So where is she? And is [Jim Bob] chaperoning her again?" one person wrote. "Together in a nice house, with nice drinks, swimming pool. You know, like a vacation, the ones you would take with your husband/wife ..."
Another commented: "Not gonna lie, Jana looks good in this picture ... She’s probably happy she’s not babysitting for her mom."
Jana has been venturing out more lately without her parents.
Will we ever find out where Jana is or the cause of her trip?
Eh, doubtful. So far, there's nothing on her Stories, and in general, she definitely is one of the least prolific social media users in the Duggar clan. That said, wherever she is and whoever she's with (if anyone!), hopefully Jana is enjoying her time away with rolled-up sleeves and a fresh coconut in hand. Looks pretty nice. Good for her.
