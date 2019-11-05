Jana Duggar's Tropical Vacation Has Critics Speculating She Needed to Escape

Some Duggar critics are also speculating that Jana's trip was actually to take a breather from Jim Bob and Michelle.

As we all know, Jana still lives with her parents, and she winds up doing a lot of work at home and child-minding for her younger siblings. Did she need a break from it all? Wouldn't be the craziest theory out there!

On a Duggar sub-reddit, critics sounded off.

"So where is she? And is [Jim Bob] chaperoning her again?" one person wrote. "Together in a nice house, with nice drinks, swimming pool. You know, like a vacation, the ones you would take with your husband/wife ..."

Another commented: "Not gonna lie, Jana looks good in this picture ... She’s probably happy she’s not babysitting for her mom."

