18 Little Known Facts About Queen Elizabeth

Image: SplashNews



SplashNews The image of Queen Elizabeth II is iconic in today's world. Everyone recognizes her and feels like they know her, because she's always been there. A lot of us don't quite understand what she does, which makes us all the more curious about her -- and really about the entire British royal family -- so we watch television dramas and documentaries about the monarchy, and maybe even read books and magazine articles about the royals. But those things don't always give us the full picture. We get glimpses into who the Queen is, but there are still plenty of things about who she is as an individual, what she does as the Queen, and how she got where she is today, that many people don't know.

The royals in general -- and particularly the Queen herself -- are a rather private lot. We suppose because there are always people watching them, and their actions and choices do in fact have consequences that go beyond just their own family. (It's important for them to keep as much to themselves as possible.) They are calculated and organized with how and when they release information, and they certainly do as much as possible to ensure only the private details they choose to share actually reach the public -- though, of course, that doesn't always happen.

That said though, Queen Elizabeth is 94 years old and has been the monarch for 65 years (yup, that's right -- she is the world's longest reigning monarch), so the media and her fans have had plenty of time to dig up lots of interesting and little known facts about the head of the British royal family. Keep reading to find out some fascinating things about Queen Elizabeth II.