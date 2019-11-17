Prince Harry Was Treated Much More 'Unkindly' Than Prince William Growing Up

To plebeians like us, it would seem that anyone who resides in a palace, or something palace-adjacent-like, is generally revered by anyone in their path. However, according to a new report, that's not the case -- particularly when it came to Prince William and Prince Harry, growing up. Evidently Harry was treated much differently than his older brother. 

  • Growing up, both Princess Diana and Prince Charles wanted Harry and William to be treated the same.

    A new British documentary about Prince Harry, Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince, shed some light on Harry and William's upbringing. 

    Evidently, both Diana and Charles wanted their kids to be treated equally. "Prince Charles shared Diana's concerns about making sure the boys shared things in their early years," royal journalist Richard Kay said in the film. 

  • Apparently, everyone didn't share Charles and Diana's sentiment, though. 

    Particularly Queen Elizabeth. Given the fact that Prince William is a direct heir to the throne, the queen felt that the Duke of Cambridge should confer certain privileges.

    "But certainly more senior members of the royal family in private were saying: 'This is nonsense. William is the future. All our efforts must go into educating William,'" Kay said of Charles and Diana's desire to keep things equal.

    "It was William the queen would invite for lessons in kingship when he was at Eton and she was at Windsor Castle" he added.

  • The Queen Mother -- Queen Elizabeth's mother -- in particular favored William. 

    "The Queen Mother always made sure Prince William was seated in a prominent seat next to her and Harry never was," Kay noted. 

    Royal biographer Angela Lewin echoed the sentiment, saying: "[Harry] was always less than his brother. The late Queen Mother would always invite Prince William over for tea and talk to him about his future and not invite Prince Harry."

  • In general, Harry had a hard time growing up -- mainly because his position was so vague. 

    "On paper Prince Harry's start in life was incredibly privileged and lucky," noted reporter Daisy McAndrew, according to The Mirror. "But in reality, being born as the younger brother of the future king of England is a very difficult position to be born into. They are known rather unkindly as the spare."

    Royal author Katie Nicholl agreed, saying: "I think being the spare to the heir is a role that inherently has problems attached with it. Prince William's role has always been defined. What he’s going to do has always been clearly outlined. Harry, like spares historically in the royal family, has had to find a role for himself."

  • There is a small silver lining, though. 

    The Queen Mother left Harry more money than William when she died. In 2002, she bestowed Harry and William with over $17 million, and Harry got a bigger chunk. While Harry's financial windfall wasn't a result of being more liked by his great-grandmother, but instead because William will benefit financially from being king, let's be honest, it's still not a terrible consolation prize. 

