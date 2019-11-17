Prince Harry Was Treated Much More 'Unkindly' Than Prince William Growing Up

Particularly Queen Elizabeth. Given the fact that Prince William is a direct heir to the throne, the queen felt that the Duke of Cambridge should confer certain privileges.

"But certainly more senior members of the royal family in private were saying: 'This is nonsense. William is the future. All our efforts must go into educating William,'" Kay said of Charles and Diana's desire to keep things equal.

"It was William the queen would invite for lessons in kingship when he was at Eton and she was at Windsor Castle" he added.