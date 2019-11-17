Prince Harry Was Treated Much More 'Unkindly' Than Prince William Growing Up

Splash News
To plebeians like us, it would seem that anyone who resides in a palace, or something palace-adjacent-like, is generally revered by anyone in their path. However, according to a new report, that's not the case -- particularly when it came to Prince William and Prince Harry, growing up. Evidently Harry was treated much differently than his older brother.
Growing up, both Princess Diana and Prince Charles wanted Harry and William to be treated the same.
Apparently, everyone didn't share Charles and Diana's sentiment, though.
The Queen Mother -- Queen Elizabeth's mother -- in particular favored William.
"The Queen Mother always made sure Prince William was seated in a prominent seat next to her and Harry never was," Kay noted.
Royal biographer Angela Lewin echoed the sentiment, saying: "[Harry] was always less than his brother. The late Queen Mother would always invite Prince William over for tea and talk to him about his future and not invite Prince Harry."
In general, Harry had a hard time growing up -- mainly because his position was so vague.
"On paper Prince Harry's start in life was incredibly privileged and lucky," noted reporter Daisy McAndrew, according to The Mirror. "But in reality, being born as the younger brother of the future king of England is a very difficult position to be born into. They are known rather unkindly as the spare."
Royal author Katie Nicholl agreed, saying: "I think being the spare to the heir is a role that inherently has problems attached with it. Prince William's role has always been defined. What he’s going to do has always been clearly outlined. Harry, like spares historically in the royal family, has had to find a role for himself."
There is a small silver lining, though.
The Queen Mother left Harry more money than William when she died. In 2002, she bestowed Harry and William with over $17 million, and Harry got a bigger chunk. While Harry's financial windfall wasn't a result of being more liked by his great-grandmother, but instead because William will benefit financially from being king, let's be honest, it's still not a terrible consolation prize.
