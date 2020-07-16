Prince Harry Hints His Relationship With Prince William Is 'On the Mend'

Although their relationship seems to be a far cry from what it used to be, there have been countless reports that since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles, Harry's relationship with Prince William has improved. Neither brother has spoken out about their current status, but in a recent speech of Harry's, he seemed to hint that things are definitely "on the mend" with William.

  • Recently, Harry gave a speech on behalf of the Diana Awards, an annual accolade that's given out to young people for their humanitarian work.

    In addition to speaking out about the need to heal racial division all over the world, the Duke of Sussex also made a noted reference to his brother. 

    "You are six young people that my brother and I are proud to specifically recognize tonight and it is your voice that is far more important than mine," Harry said.

  • Was Harry's mention of William indicative that things are going well between the brothers?

    prince harry, prince william, kate middleton
    Splash News

    Commentators think so. On their podcast Royally Obsessed, Roberta Fiorita and Rachel Bowie waxed poetic on the potential positive direction Harry and William's relationship is taking. 

    "He referenced William, he said 'my brother and I' in one of the sentences," Bowie said. "So hopefully things are getting better?"

    Fiorita agreed, adding: "That to me was very encouraging. It definitely means they're in touch and I am taking the belief that they are mending whatever went on."

    Nice!

  • This comes on the heels of reports that Harry is having a hard time in LA. 

    prince william, prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    Recently, royal author Tom Quinn spoke to the Daily Star about Harry's new life in the States.

    "He can't take the Labrador for a walk every day for the rest of his life," Quinn said. "He can't get a job in McDonald's or for an investment bank, what's he going to do? I'm not saying Harry absolutely hates it in America but having got there, Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here."

    Perhaps he's turning to his brother for guidance?

  • Evidently, though, William and Harry's chats come with a caveat.

    kate middleton, prince william, prince harry, meghan markle, queen
    Splash News

    Because they can only speak on Zoom or Skype these days, they're concerned about security measures, so are keeping things pretty "formal."

    "The biggest problem now is security and not just outside security but within the boundaries of calls, Zooms and Skypes," royal journalist Neil Sean said recently. "You have to think that while Harry and Meghan were here in the UK there were security measures in place to make sure that private chats over Zoom and so forth remained that -- private. Harry is [now] living in [a new house] and exposed to all kinds of mishaps security-wise."

  • Understandably, this is all bumming out Harry. 

    prince harry, prince william
    Splash News

    "This is making Harry very sad and feeling even more cut off from a life that he remembers back here in the UK," Sean noted. "Both William and Kate have been advised of this and know it makes the situation really hard to check in with Harry." 

    Oh, man. That's rough. Poor Harry isn't doing well and he can't even have a candid conversation with his brother. Hopefully, things will get better soon -- and the fact that things are improving between the men is certainly a silver lining.

