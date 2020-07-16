15 Times Prince Harry's Spending Habits Landed Him in Hot Water

Image: Splash News



Splash News Because the royals and their expenses are paid for by taxpayers, people usually have a lot to say about what exactly the royals are spending that hard-earned money on. All of them have faced scrutiny over the years, but Harry's spending habits have landed him in hot water on more than one occasion -- mostly after he married Meghan Markle. Once he was no longer a bachelor, Harry's financial situation changed a lot. He started buying things, expensive things, and Meghan did her fair share of spending, too. And when they decided to leave the royal family, a lot of UK citizens turned on them. They were angry about how much money they'd invested in Harry -- including in a new home renovation for his cottage -- just for him to leave.

Prince Harry can take comfort in knowing that taxpayers all over the world hold their political figures accountable for their spending, when it comes to public money. He's not alone. Even Prince William and Kate Middleton have come under fire for some of their purchases. Most recently, people wanted to know why Will and Kate erected a $20,000 privacy hedge outside their home.

The palace defended the Cambridges, saying, "As part of the broader management of the Estate, the physical surroundings of Royal Residences are under constant review. From time to time, adjustments are made to the landscaping and gardens, including hedging."

But that didn't stop some from calling Will and Kate "entitled." Over the years, Harry and Meghan have faced similar scrutiny -- even after they stepped back from royal life. But all eyes have been on Harry and how much he spends.

