Because the royals and their expenses are paid for by taxpayers, people usually have a lot to say about what exactly the royals are spending that hard-earned money on. All of them have faced scrutiny over the years, but Harry's spending habits have landed him in hot water on more than one occasion -- mostly after he married Meghan Markle.
Once he was no longer a bachelor, Harry's financial situation changed a lot. He started buying things, expensive things, and Meghan did her fair share of spending, too. And when they decided to leave the royal family, a lot of UK citizens turned on them. They were angry about how much money they'd invested in Harry -- including in a new home renovation for his cottage -- just for him to leave.
Prince Harry can take comfort in knowing that taxpayers all over the world hold their political figures accountable for their spending, when it comes to public money. He's not alone. Even Prince William and Kate Middleton have come under fire for some of their purchases. Most recently, people wanted to know why Will and Kate erected a $20,000 privacy hedge outside their home.
The palace defended the Cambridges, saying, "As part of the broader management of the Estate, the physical surroundings of Royal Residences are under constant review. From time to time, adjustments are made to the landscaping and gardens, including hedging."
But that didn't stop some from calling Will and Kate "entitled." Over the years, Harry and Meghan have faced similar scrutiny -- even after they stepped back from royal life. But all eyes have been on Harry and how much he spends.
Here are 15 times Prince Harry's spending habits landed him in hot water.
Issues with William1
According to the new book Royals At War, Harry's spending practices allegedly added to growing tension with his brother William. Other factors were at play, too, per the book -- like that both Kate and William were slow to warm up to the idea of him dating Meghan. But the authors claim that the Harry and Meghan's high expenditures didn't help.
The Cambridge Spending Doesn't Compare to the Sussex Spending2
Perhaps William soured at how much Harry was spending because it was so much more than what he and Kate were shelling out for the same costs. According to the International Business Times, Meghan dropped $517,000 on her 2018 wardrobe, while Kate spent just $87,000 on clothes in 2017. Both amounts are pretty high, but Meghan's is six times that of Kate's. Perhaps the Cambridges were mad that Harry wasn't telling Meghan to stop.
The Royal Wedding Cost a Ton of Money3
The high spending really started at the royal wedding, which cost about $45.8 million, compared to the $34 million that Kate and Will spent on their nuptials. Most of Meghan and Harry's budget went to security, which would become an ongoing theme in their financial life. The price of the wedding was covered by Kensington Palace -- aka the UK taxpayers.
Huge Increase In Spending After Harry's Wedding4
After Meghan was officially part of the royal family, spending increased by 40 percent, according to the Telegraph. Now that Meghan was doing royal events -- often with Harry by her side -- costs for security and travel were higher than ever. The total increase was nearly $2 million -- so it wasn't just pricey for Harry to marry Meghan, but also for the two of them do carry out royal work together.
The Queen Reportedly Also Disapproved of Harry's Spending5
It wasn't just Prince William who allegedly butted heads with Harry over his spending habits. The Royals At War book also claims that the notoriously frugal Queen was disappointed. "Growing up in the war left the monarch with a built-in sense of frugality and economy, despite being one of the richest women in the world," the authors wrote. That attitude is diametrically opposed to the large amounts of cash flowing from the Sussexes.
"Frivolous" Expenses6
The book reveals some of Harry and Meghan's expenses that were (allegedly) most upsetting to their family -- mainly because of their frivolity. Things like aromatherapy, acupuncture, and massages quickly added up in the royals' budget, and they aren't traditional purchases. They seem to be more Hollywood glam than anything, drawing further ire towards Meghan's spending habits, and Harry's going along with it all.
Backlash Over Frogmore Cottage Renovations7
According to Royals At War, the Queen was "privately unhappy" with how much Meghan and Harry's Frogmore Cottage renovations cost the UK taxpayers. The couple spent $3 million on the place. As a condition of their leaving the royal family, they actually have to pay that money back.
The taxpayers are likely glad about that. It's quite a chunk of change.
Not the First Time they Used Taxpayer Money for Renovations8
Frogmore Cottage actually wasn't the first time Meghan and Harry renovated a property with taxpayer money. Before moving to Frogmore, the duo lived at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Marie Claire reported that they spent about $1.7 million on upgrades to the cottage to take it from Harry's bachelor pad to a place for a married couple.
Costing Australian Taxpayers $1 Million9
While UK taxpayer money usually covers the cost of royal travels, Harry and Meghan's 2018 Australian tour also cost the Australian government some money as well. Australian taxpayers paid around $1 million for the pleasure of hosting the Duke and Duchess that fall. Nothing more fun than paying guests to come over, huh?
Lavish Babymoon10
Before Meghan gave birth to Archie, Prince Harry treated her two a three-day babymoon in Hampshire, England. The trip cost $40,000 as the couple stayed in the most expensive room on site. According to The Sun, a friend claimed that, "Meghan is only a couple of weeks away from giving birth, so Harry really wanted to treat her."
Whose money was he treating her with, though? That's the question.
Meghan's Engagement Ring Gets an Upgrade11
After carefully choosing Meghan's engagement ring in 2017, Harry decided to upgrade it in 2019. Originally, her band was gold, and the ring featured three large diamonds. As Harry explained, "The main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewelry collection." After the upgrade, Meghan's band was also covered in small diamonds -- and that had to have come with a hefty price tag.
Private Jet Backlash12
After Meghan and Harry traveled via private jet -- four times in 11 days -- Harry was forced to address the backlash. People were upset about the cost, but also the impact on the environment. Harry wasn't having the negativity. "I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial," he said. "Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe. It's genuinely as simple as that."
Petition Against Canadian Security Costs13
When Harry and Meghan first stepped back from the royal family, they seemed prepared to set up a new life in Canada ... but the country's citizens balked at having to pay for the couple's pricey security team. Over 80,000 people signed a petition asking Meghan and Harry to foot their own security bill, and some wanted to be paid back for what the government had already shelled out.
Trump Refusing to Pay American Security Costs14
Next, the couple headed to California, where President Trump was just as quick to shut down the idea that the US government might contribute to the security bill. "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom," he stated. "However, the U.S. will not pay for [Meghan and Harry's] security protection. They must pay!"
Prince Charles' Friends Grow Concerned Over Handouts15
Right now, Harry and Meghan are paying for their own security, or at least, Harry's dad is. Prince Charles makes money from the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate, and he uses that cash to finance a lot of his and his family's personal expenses. He's covering Harry's security costs, but Prince Charles' friends are reportedly concerned about the handouts. "He doesn't have unlimited resources. Harry needs to know that," one of Charles' supposed friends told the Daily Mail.
