16 Times Princess Diana Spoke Out About Life as a Royal

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images The "People's Princess" earned her nickname for a reason: She was one of if not the most compassionate and relatable members of the royal family ever known to the British people. Her kind-heartedness, honesty, philanthropic ideals, and so many aspects of her personality made her one of the most beloved figures in world history -- and someone that the public was incurably curious about. Diana, Princess of Wales, was royalty, she was glamorous, and she lived what many thought to be a charmed life. But as evidenced by her tragic death at just 36 years old, that life wasn't always as wonderful as it seemed from the outside.



Diana, who often appeared coy, never quite felt like herself after marrying Prince Charles and being crowned the Princess of Wales. She hid major aspects of her private life -- most notably, her husband's ongoing affair with another woman -- for many years, and in retrospect, we can see that her shy smile and mischievous eyes may have been used to cover up her true feelings.

The fact that Diana seemed to continually question royal protocol and oftentimes went completely against them -- especially when it came to raising her children -- should have clued us all to the fact that Princess Diana wasn't quite content with her life long before her divorce from Prince Charles. Some of what she revealed in interviews over the years -- in particular, an interview with the BBC's Martin Bashir less than two years before she died -- gives us some clear insight into the things she struggled with the most as a royal, and even perhaps why her sons Prince William and Prince Harry seem to be both subtly and overtly carving their own paths.

Here are 18 times Princess Diana spoke out about being a royal and how difficult it was.