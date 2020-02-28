Jinger Duggar's $300 Blazer Leaves Her Family Confused

We've always loved Jinger Duggar's style, but apparently, it comes with a pretty hefty price tag these days! In a new clip from Counting On, Jinger bought a $300 blazer while shopping with sister Jana Duggar, and needless to say, her family was pretty confused by it.
What happened to "Buy used, save the difference?" A lot has changed in Jinger's life since moving to LA!
In the clip, Jinger and Jana are shopping on Rodeo Drive.
Here's the blazer in question, and it set Jinger back $300.
She justified the price pretty easily, though.
“I had been looking for a jacket like this for a long time, and I knew it would be quality and last me for forever,” she said, even adding that husband Jeremy Vuolo would be excited to see her pick out something like this.
It's pretty uncharacteristic of a Duggar to spend so much on one piece of clothing ... and her family was confused.
Jim Bob reacted the way most dads would.
Jana seemed to get it, though.
Jinger seems pretty happy with her purchase.
And after a day shopping on Rodeo Drive with her sister, who wouldn't be? She and Jana might not get to see each other very often, but when they do get to hang out, it seems like they really make the most of it.
We can't wait to see all the ways Jinger styles her blazer. We're always impressed with her outfits!
