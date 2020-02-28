Jinger Duggar's $300 Blazer Leaves Her Family Confused



jingervuolo/Instagram

We've always loved Jinger Duggar's style, but apparently, it comes with a pretty hefty price tag these days! In a new clip from Counting On, Jinger bought a $300 blazer while shopping with sister Jana Duggar, and needless to say, her family was pretty confused by it.

What happened to "Buy used, save the difference?" A lot has changed in Jinger's life since moving to LA!