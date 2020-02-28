Jinger Duggar's $300 Blazer Leaves Her Family Confused

Jinger Duggar
jingervuolo/Instagram

We've always loved Jinger Duggar's style, but apparently, it comes with a pretty hefty price tag these days! In a new clip from Counting On, Jinger bought a $300 blazer while shopping with sister Jana Duggar, and needless to say, her family was pretty confused by it. 

What happened to "Buy used, save the difference?" A lot has changed in Jinger's life since moving to LA! 

  • In the clip, Jinger and Jana are shopping on Rodeo Drive.

    Jana Duggar and Jinger Duggar in 'Counting On'
    TLC via People

    They aren't just shopping on Rodeo Drive, though -- they're shopping in the boutique that was used in the filming of Pretty Woman, Boulmiche, which makes their day out in LA even cooler. 

    In the clip, they both try on clothes, and when it comes time to check out, Jinger pulls out what she decided her purchase will be out of all the outfits she tried out: a plaid blazer. 

  • Here's the blazer in question, and it set Jinger back $300. 

    She justified the price pretty easily, though.

    “I had been looking for a jacket like this for a long time, and I knew it would be quality and last me for forever,” she said, even adding that husband Jeremy Vuolo would be excited to see her pick out something like this. 

    It's pretty uncharacteristic of a Duggar to spend so much on one piece of clothing ... and her family was confused. 

  • Jim Bob reacted the way most dads would. 

    Jim Bob Duggar on 'Counting On'
    TLC via People

    "I've never spent $300 on one clothing item," he said when producers told him about Jinger's purchase. "Must be one nice jacket." 

    Michelle and Jessa were also pretty taken aback by the price -- we have a feeling that neither of them have spent that much either. 

    It's OK, y'all -- Jinger's jacket is out of our budget, too!

  • Jana seemed to get it, though.

    Jana Duggar on 'Counting On'
    TLC via People

    "If you're going to wear it every day or you're going to have it for years to come, it's probably worth it," Jana told the cameras.

    We can get on board with that! Jinger did say that she was looking for a jacket like that for a while -- and that it would last her for a long time. Seems worth it to add something like that to her wardrobe to us, especially if she could afford it.

  • Jinger seems pretty happy with her purchase. 

    And after a day shopping on Rodeo Drive with her sister, who wouldn't be? She and Jana might not get to see each other very often, but when they do get to hang out, it seems like they really make the most of it. 

    We can't wait to see all the ways Jinger styles her blazer. We're always impressed with her outfits! 

