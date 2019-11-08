Derick Dillard Just Compared Jim Bob Duggar to Jeffrey Epstein



derickdillard/Instagram

The feud between Jim Bob Duggar and Derick Dillard rages on ... and it just keeps getting uglier. In a recent Instagram comment, Derick compared Jim Bob to Jeffrey Epstein, so it goes without saying that this is not going to go over well when his in-laws find out.

If there was ever a chance for a cease fire between the Duggars and the Dillards, that's probably out the window now.