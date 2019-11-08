Derick Dillard Just Compared Jim Bob Duggar to Jeffrey Epstein

The feud between Jim Bob Duggar and Derick Dillard rages on ... and it just keeps getting uglier. In a recent Instagram comment, Derick compared Jim Bob to Jeffrey Epstein, so it goes without saying that this is not going to go over well when his in-laws find out.
If there was ever a chance for a cease fire between the Duggars and the Dillards, that's probably out the window now.
Derick called out Jim Bob in the comments on a post about Counting On on TLC's Instagram.
Though this particular comment has since gotten buried, according to The Daily Mail, Derick wrote:
"We have to break this culture, that cares more about money and ratings than protecting the most vulnerable. Jeff Epstein already showed us that if you have enough money, power, and influence, you can get away with anything. Sadly, it doesn’t stop with him. There are many more stories in this world that are not too different, existing in a culture where it can still thrive."
Whoa.
In another comment, Derick clarified that his beef is with Jim Bob only.
In response to someone asking about Derick's relationship with wife Jill Duggar's family as a whole, he admitted that he didn't have a problem with the rest of the family, "just the boss," which makes a lot of sense. After all, he still appears on the Duggar Instagram once in awhile (around occasions like Father's Day and his birthday), so we'd have to assume he's at least on good terms with Jill's siblings.
This isn't the first time Derick's insinuated that Jim Bob is power- and money-hungry.
This tweet from earlier this month is just one example of that.
These men have been on bad terms for years at this point, but more and more, Derick's been opening up about Jim Bob's supposed manipulative ways that those watching the show at home never get to see ... and if he really is who Derick says he is, it's probably a good thing he's being exposed.
Derick has also recently said that Jim Bob could 'attack' if the future of Counting On is threatened.
So far, Jim Bob and Michelle haven't commented on Derick's accusations.
But when he catches wind of this Jeffrey Epstein comparison, we have a feeling he's not going to be happy. We just hope he doesn't take it out on Jill, because Derick has made it more than clear that he's going rogue all on his own.
In the meantime, we really need Derick to speed up the work on his tell-all. It seems like there are a lot of Duggar secrets hidden beneath the surface, and we'd love to know what those might be.
