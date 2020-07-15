20 Royal Family Home Decor Touches With Special Meaning

Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images



Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images It must be strange for the royals to live in these fancy palaces that they don't really own and that can be kind of old and stuffy. Technically, residences -- like Buckingham Palace, and Kensington Palace -- are part of the Crown Estate. It gets passed from reigning monarch to reigning monarch, but truly belongs to the public, not the current queen or king. But even though the homes aren't actually theirs, the royals often decorate their homes with little touches that have special meanings. Queen Elizabeth is one of the best at the small touches. Often, in the background of her photos where she's meeting with various dignitaries and other important people, fans can catch glimpses of her personal photos on tabletops.

In recent years, the royals have gotten even better at personalizing their homes, in large part because the monarchy is modernizing. The royals are no longer expected to be so stiff. We love seeing Prince Charles be a doting grandfather, or how Kate Middleton passes on her commoner childhood to her own kids.

Princess Diana should get a lot of the credit when it comes to this sort of thing, because she was always all about dropping the facade. It's no surprise, then, that when she lived at Kensington Palace, it was all decked out with personal touches from photographs of her family to her children's artwork. And with the royal family members all working from home for the first half of 2020, we've gotten to see more of their lives than ever -- like all of their home offices, which are filled with personal items.

Here are 20 times the royal family's home decor meant a little something extra special.