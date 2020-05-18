Queen Elizabeth Legit Got a Side Hustle to Pay for Buckingham Palace

Splash News
Keeping a palace running is expensive -- even Queen Elizabeth knows that. And now, she's got a new gig to help the bills get paid. Apparently, the queen is selling gin to pay for Buckingham Palace, and even though we never thought we'd see the day ... we're kind of tempted to buy some.
After all, if it's good enough for the queen, it's good enough for us.
Queen Elizabeth has debuted a London-dry gin made with botanicals from the palace gardens.
The gin is described as the "perfect summer thirst-quencher."
It also packs a punch since this gin has an ABV of 42 percent.
The gin is currently available for pre-order.
Let's just hope the gin becomes available in America soon.
We're dying to try it for ourselves ... because if we can't actually become royals and live at Buckingham Palace, having a cocktail made from its gardens that the queen helped create herself is the next best thing. And have we mentioned that bottle is really, really pretty?
Maybe if this does well, they'll start shipping worldwide. Our American fingers are crossed!
