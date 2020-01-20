Prince Harry Reportedly Feels 'Lost' Living in Los Angeles

Splash News
My, how the tables have turned. According to new report (and, to be fair, many reports preceding this report), Prince Harry is having a tough go in Los Angeles as of late. Just like Meghan Markle found herself in completely foreign terrain when she moved across the Atlantic to be with Harry, the Duke of Sussex is finding himself in a similar circumstance -- only there's a world health situation compounding things to boot.
-
Royal author Tom Quinn recently spoke to the Daily Star about Harry's current life in LA.
-
Quinn also insinuated that, essentially, Meghan is going to be the one to support Harry.
-
-
While Harry and Meghan will clearly be fine in life, word on the street is: They need to start generating income.
-
That said, they have their eyes on a potential career plan.
-
-
We've been hearing rumblings for a while now that Prince Harry is struggling in LA.
And, frankly, it's not all that surprising. Between moving to a new continent, stepping down from his role in the royal family, having a baby, and dealing with the current health situation, the duke has certainly had his fair share of life changes as of late. Hopefully, in the coming months, things will die down and he'll find his groove. Can only go up from here, right?
Share this Story