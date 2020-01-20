Prince Harry Reportedly Feels 'Lost' Living in Los Angeles

My, how the tables have turned. According to new report (and, to be fair, many reports preceding this report), Prince Harry is having a tough go in Los Angeles as of late. Just like Meghan Markle found herself in completely foreign terrain when she moved across the Atlantic to be with Harry, the Duke of Sussex is finding himself in a similar circumstance -- only there's a world health situation compounding things to boot. 

  • Royal author Tom Quinn recently spoke to the Daily Star about Harry's current life in LA. 

    "What’s his role? He can’t take the Labrador for a walk every day for the rest of his life. He can’t get a job in McDonald’s or for an investment bank, what’s he going to do?" Quinn said of Harry's potential job prospects. "I’m not saying Harry absolutely hates it in America but having got there, Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here."

  • Quinn also insinuated that, essentially, Meghan is going to be the one to support Harry. 

    Quinn noted that Meghan’s "positive energy" would "sweep Harry along" -- whatever that means! -- before outwardly wondering what Harry planned on doing when he was in the United States. 

    However, Harry wasn't having any of Quinn's "Harry's just going to hang out in LA" claims -- a representative for the duke hit back at Quinn's claims, calling them "nonsense," according to Express

  • While Harry and Meghan will clearly be fine in life, word on the street is: They need to start generating income. 

    Recently, royal reporter Katie Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's job prospects -- or lack thereof. 

    "They do need to make money," Nicholl said. "They've been in LA since March, they left the royal family at the end of March, and as yet, they haven't actually earned anything." 

  • That said, they have their eyes on a potential career plan. 

    Public speaking. In that same article, an unnamed source revealed that Harry and Meghan signed with the Harry Walker Agency, a firm that represents high-profile people, such as the Obamas, Serena Williams, and Alex Rodriguez, for speaking engagements, which could potentially earn Harry and Meghan "hundreds of thousands per appearance."

    Not a bad fall-back career. 

  • We've been hearing rumblings for a while now that Prince Harry is struggling in LA. 

    And, frankly, it's not all that surprising. Between moving to a new continent, stepping down from his role in the royal family, having a baby, and dealing with the current health situation, the duke has certainly had his fair share of life changes as of late. Hopefully, in the coming months, things will die down and he'll find his groove. Can only go up from here, right?

