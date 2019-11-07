Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Addresses Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Snub

After referring to herself as the "the boring old fuddy-duddy at the back saying 'Don't forget the basics,'" the Princess Royal addressed the younger generation of royals.

"I don't think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it's often true, isn't it?" she said. "You don't necessarily look at the previous generation and say, 'Oh, you did that?' or 'You went there?'"