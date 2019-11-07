Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Addresses Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Snub

Splash News
If there's one thing Princess Anne doesn't do, it's mess around. (If you know her attempted kidnapping story -- the one where she told her potential kidnapper "not bloody likely" when he tried to take her and did a backward somersault to escape -- you know.) So, when she was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Queen Elizabeth's daughter didn't mince words.
Recently, Princess Anne gave an interview with Vanity Fair, where she low-key shaded younger royals.
After referring to herself as the "the boring old fuddy-duddy at the back saying 'Don't forget the basics,'" the Princess Royal addressed the younger generation of royals.
"I don't think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it's often true, isn't it?" she said. "You don't necessarily look at the previous generation and say, 'Oh, you did that?' or 'You went there?'"
Anne also took what appeared to be a thinly veiled swipe at Harry and Meghan.
"Nowadays, [the younger generation] is much more looking for, 'Oh let's do it a new way,'" she said. "And I'm already at the stage [of] 'Please do not reinvent that particular wheel.'"
Princess Anne, who's often labeled as the hardest-working royal, added: "We've been there, done that. Some of these things don't work. You may need to go back to basics."
However, Anne seems to support some of Harry and Meghan's decisions, too.
When asked about Harry and Meghan's decision to not give baby Archie a title -- something she did with her own children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips -- Princess Anne was for it.
"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," she said. "So I think that was probably the right thing to do."
Turns out, though, some of Anne's remarks from the article may have made Harry and Meghan a little salty.
Namely, the ones about younger royal generations trying to reinvent the wheel.
Naturally, though, in true Princess Anne fashion, she cooly brushed it off, vowing to deal with it if need be, without any fanfare.
Royal reporter Rebecca English wrote in the Daily Mail: "I'm told when asked whether Harry and Meghan might be a little put out by the implicit criticism, the princess simply said she'd 'get in touch' with her nephew if need be."
We can't deny it: We love Princess Anne.
Although we certainly don't want Harry and Meghan to be hurt over anything a family member said -- er, implied -- about them, we admire Princess Anne's ability to truly be the living, breathing embodiment of "Keep Calm and Carry On."
Also, doing a backflip to escape a near kidnapping? That's bad-a--, people. Respect.
