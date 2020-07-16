10 Times Princess Charlotte Was the Spitting Image of Princess Diana

Splash News; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
There's no doubt that Princess Charlotte is an adorable kid. While she shares mom Kate Middleton's darker coloring, and her resemblance to her father, Prince William, is sometimes striking. William, of course, has always been compared to his late mother, Princess Diana, so it's not terribly surprising that little Charlotte tends to give off major Princess Di vibes. She definitely has a ton of personality and seems every bit the nonconformist as her beloved grandmother was. Kate always seems to have her hands full with her middle child, and honestly, it wouldn't surprise us at all if Princess Diana was also a feisty child.
Darker hair and eyes aside, Princess Charlotte certainly shares some physical characteristics with her grandmother. Their eye shape and smile are very similar, and they look especially alike when they are in their element and doing their own thing -- just being their authentic selves. Charlotte definitely has a spirit about her that is reminiscent of Diana, and we can't get enough of it. If she grows up to be anything like her grandmother, she will certainly be a forced to be reckoned with.
Whether it's her actual appearance or her persona, though, Princess Charlotte has looked like the spitting image of the Princess of Wales on more than one occasion, and fans of the royals just can't help drawing comparisons. Check out some of the pics of Princess Charlotte that have made us all feel like she's a mini Diana of Wales.
What Is Happening?1
Princess Charlotte is seen here waiting on an airplane and looking a bit like she's not so sure what's going or why. (Either that, or she's having one big yawn.) That's probably a pretty normal occurrence for the littlest royals when they're out on official business. There are always so many moving parts involved when they royals are traveling.
Shocked & Amused2
Princess Diana wore a similar expression back in 1980, when she apparently stalled out her car a few days before her engagement to Prince Charles was announced. She wasn't even a royal yet, and the paparazzi was all over her -- so we're not sure if her shocked expression was because of the car trouble, or the fact that someone was actually watching. Either way, there's a bit of amusement in her eyes, so we don't think she was bothered too much.
That Smirk ...3
Charlotte's side-swept hair and tiny smirk remind us a whole lot of Diana, who was often spotted with a similar expression during her younger days. It's at once sweet sand sassy. It's like she's saying, "okay, let's get on with the picture-taking already, guys." The little princess doesn't seem to mind posing for the photo, but looks like she's hoping it won't take long.
Runs in the Family4
Princess Diana's smirk, on the other hand, resembles Charlotte's, but with a bit more of a sardonic edge. The side-swiped hair, the set of the mouths, and the turn of their eyes is the same, but Charlotte's grandma looks a bit less tolerant than the younger princess -- and we'd see she wasn't exactly keen to have that camera pointing at her.
Sweetly Squinting5
In this shot from an official royal trip to Canada in 2016, little Charlotte was just a year old and looked so much like her grandmother around the same age. The adorable downturned and squinty eyes are almost an exact match to Diana's as a baby. Despite the color difference, their hair was super-similar, too.
Diana's Baby Face6
It's really quite remarkable how much Princess Charlotte resembles her grandmother as a baby. They both have a flippy wave to their hair, and their eyes look so much alike. If it wasn't for Diana being so fair-haired, someone might be tricked into thinking this was baby Charlotte, especially since Kate Middleton tends to dress her kids in more traditional clothing.
The Transformation Begins7
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared this beautiful home photo of Princess Charlotte on Instagram in honor of her fourth birthday, and it's quite obvious that she is maturing beautifully. Her face has changed quite a bit from when she was a baby, although, she definitely still has a bit of a mischievous grin -- a trait she shares with Diana.
Twinsies8
Little Lady Diana Spencer is a dead ringer for her own granddaughter in this photo. She was four years old here -- the same age as Charlotte in the previous photo -- and the family resemblance is unreal. There's definitely something in their facial expressions that makes them look so much alike. We bet they would have had a whole lot of fun together.
Charlotte is Growing Up ...9
As Charlotte gets older, she is looking more and more like Diana, whose hair got darker throughout her childhood until she eventually lightened it as an adult. Charlotte's smile is definitely Diana's, and the royal granddaughter and grandmother even seem to have the same eyebrow shape. William must see his mother in Charlotte all the time.
And the Resemblance Is Growing10
Princess Diana -- or should we say Lady Diana Spencer -- was 10 years old when this picture was taken, and we can't help but think Princess Charlotte is going to look a whole lot like her five years from now. We can totally see Charlotte's face morphing into one that is very similar to Diana's, with some slight differences of course.
Baby Blue11
Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to dress little Charlotte in the color blue quite often, and whether it's a coincidence or not, we've noticed that Princess Diana also wore blue quite frequently. Both look quite fetching in the color, and although Charlotte seems to have more of her mother's coloring, blue clearly works just as well for her as it did for her grandmother. This head-on shot really highlights how similar their features are, and how much blue brings out their eyes.
Lady in Blue12
Diana even wore blue the day she and Prince Charles announced their engagement. Of course, she coordinated her outfit with her sapphire and diamond engagement ring which is now worn by Princess Charlotte's mom, the Duchess of Cambridge. It wouldn't surprise us if some day Charlotte inherited Diana's ring herself.
The Head Tilt13