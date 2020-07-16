10 Times Princess Charlotte Was the Spitting Image of Princess Diana

Image: Splash News; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images



Splash News; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images There's no doubt that Princess Charlotte is an adorable kid. While she shares mom Kate Middleton's darker coloring, and her resemblance to her father, Prince William, is sometimes striking. William, of course, has always been compared to his late mother, Princess Diana, so it's not terribly surprising that little Charlotte tends to give off major Princess Di vibes. She definitely has a ton of personality and seems every bit the nonconformist as her beloved grandmother was. Kate always seems to have her hands full with her middle child, and honestly, it wouldn't surprise us at all if Princess Diana was also a feisty child.

Darker hair and eyes aside, Princess Charlotte certainly shares some physical characteristics with her grandmother. Their eye shape and smile are very similar, and they look especially alike when they are in their element and doing their own thing -- just being their authentic selves. Charlotte definitely has a spirit about her that is reminiscent of Diana, and we can't get enough of it. If she grows up to be anything like her grandmother, she will certainly be a forced to be reckoned with.

Whether it's her actual appearance or her persona, though, Princess Charlotte has looked like the spitting image of the Princess of Wales on more than one occasion, and fans of the royals just can't help drawing comparisons. Check out some of the pics of Princess Charlotte that have made us all feel like she's a mini Diana of Wales.