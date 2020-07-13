Meghan Markle Sports a New Hairstyle Right After Kate Middleton

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle
Splash News

"One time I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip flops. So I bought army pants and flip flops." Is that how Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are going about their lives right now? A mere day after Kate Middleton debuted lighter, shorter hair for the summer, Meghan Markle revealed new hair too. And regardless of who inspired who to change things up, we have to say: Both duchesses look incredible.

  • Kate unveiled her new hair on Tuesday.

    Kate appeared the morning talk show BBC Breakfast to help launch a new educational initiative for children younger than 5, Tiny Happy People. During her segment, Kate's hair was noticeably lighter than it's been in recent months, as well as noticeably more bouncy, indicating that a recent cut and color took place. Very chic. 

    • Advertisement

  • Meghan also debuted new hair, making Tuesday a very big day for royal tresses across the globe. 

    meghan markle
    Girl Up/YouTube

    From her home in Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex gave a speech at the Girl Up Leadership Summit to a group of more than 40,000 attendees. As always, Meghan dropped some serious wisdom with her words, saying: "We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up. So use your voice both on- and off-line to do just that -- build each other up, support each other."

  • Despite the duchess's rousing speech, all anyone could seem to focus on was -- you guessed it -- her hair. 

    meghan markle
    Twitter

    In general, people were into Meghan's new look. Not only does she look sleek and far more "on trend" than she ever could have while being a working royal, but she also looks super happy and relaxed. Overall, she looks more like herself. It's hard to imagine Meghan sporting this hair while she was living in the UK. Glad to see she's back to her true self.

  • And another royal who changed up her hair recently?

    princess beatrice
    Sarah Ferguson/YouTube

    Princess Beatrice! A few weeks ago, Princess Beatrice made an appearance on mum Sarah Ferguson's YouTube channel to read a children's story, and in the video, she had noticeably lighter hair than normal. Guess now that stay-at-home orders are being lifted in some places, people are dying for a big change from the last few months.

  • TBH, we're not all that surprised that Meghan changed up her look recently. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    Not only has she been in lockdown for the past few months in Los Angeles, but for the past few years, she's had to tailor almost every aspect of her life -- including her hairstyles -- to suit the royal family better. Hopefully, this is the first step in more changes to come for Meghan. Also, FWIW, we'll never say no to a new royal 'do. 

meghan markle royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement