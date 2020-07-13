Meghan Markle Sports a New Hairstyle Right After Kate Middleton

Splash News
"One time I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip flops. So I bought army pants and flip flops." Is that how Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are going about their lives right now? A mere day after Kate Middleton debuted lighter, shorter hair for the summer, Meghan Markle revealed new hair too. And regardless of who inspired who to change things up, we have to say: Both duchesses look incredible.
-
Kate unveiled her new hair on Tuesday.
Kate appeared the morning talk show BBC Breakfast to help launch a new educational initiative for children younger than 5, Tiny Happy People. During her segment, Kate's hair was noticeably lighter than it's been in recent months, as well as noticeably more bouncy, indicating that a recent cut and color took place. Very chic.
-
Meghan also debuted new hair, making Tuesday a very big day for royal tresses across the globe.
-
-
Despite the duchess's rousing speech, all anyone could seem to focus on was -- you guessed it -- her hair.
-
And another royal who changed up her hair recently?
-
-
TBH, we're not all that surprised that Meghan changed up her look recently.
Share this Story