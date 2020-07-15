18 Times Royal Fans Thought There Was Tension Between Kate Middleton & Prince Harry

Image: SplashNews



SplashNews There was a time that Prince Harry and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, seemed as if they were the very best of friends. Prince William and Kate Middleton were engaged a decade ago and dated for years before then, so Kate and Harry have known each other a very long time and have been spotted laughing together -- generally getting on quite well on many, many occasions. But in the past few years (some might say since Prince Harry became engaged to Meghan Markle), rumors suggesting a rift between the in-laws have cropped up again and again. (There are even pictures floating around that seem to support what royal fans have been picking up on.)

While some of the rumors might actually have some basis, others we're sure are nothing but gossip and conjecture. Either way, there have definitely been a number of times the two have appeared to be in a tense moment with each other.

But isn't that just par for the course?

Families fight -- no matter how important, how influential, how rich, how cultured -- and people are people. (They will have disagreements with each other. Right?!) Royal or not, family members have days, weeks, months, and sometimes, even years when they are at odds with each other. Prince Harry himself said as much in the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, in which he addressed rumors about he and William being on the outs. He admitted to the apparent tension but still asserted, "The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days." Imagine having to work with a sibling like all the time, let alone with the whole world watching.

Definitely sounds like regular family stuff to us, but loads of people are still curious about what exactly could be causing the rumors about a supposed rift between the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge. Here are 17 tense moments between Harry and Kate that might be stirring suspicion.