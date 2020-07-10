Kate Middleton's Latest Midi Dress Had a Special Detail We Almost Missed

Splash News
Being the style icon that she is, Kate Middleton's attention to detail when it comes to her wardrobe is something that we've always been so blown away by. But somehow, we missed a detail on the Duchess of Cambridge's midi dress that she wore during a recent Zoom call that's actually pretty adorable.
Seriously -- Kate has the perfect outfit for every occasion, and this is proof.
Last week, Kate hopped on a video call with tennis player Andy Murray and some young tennis players.
The kids had the opportunity to ask Andy any questions they wanted to about tennis in honor of the Wimbledon matches, which should have been going on over the weekend.
Kate is a big fan of tennis, so of course she participated in this call. And her green dress is so cute (as all of her style choices are) but there's a detail about it that we totally overlooked that makes it the perfect dress for this call.
Kate's dress had tiny tennis players on it.
It can be hard to see the details because the video quality isn't the best, but as Pure Wow pointed out, that pattern on Kate's dress is actually little tennis players, so it's hard to imagine her choosing a more appropriate ensemble for the call.
She also wore a green and purple bow pinned to her dress in honor of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, of which she is a patron.
The dress is still for sale, and the details up close are stunning.
Kate's always been a big fan of tennis.
We can't wait to see what she wears next.
