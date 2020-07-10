Kate Middleton's Latest Midi Dress Had a Special Detail We Almost Missed

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Splash News

Being the style icon that she is, Kate Middleton's attention to detail when it comes to her wardrobe is something that we've always been so blown away by. But somehow, we missed a detail on the Duchess of Cambridge's midi dress that she wore during a recent Zoom call that's actually pretty adorable.

Seriously -- Kate has the perfect outfit for every occasion, and this is proof. 

  • Last week, Kate hopped on a video call with tennis player Andy Murray and some young tennis players.

    The kids had the opportunity to ask Andy any questions they wanted to about tennis in honor of the Wimbledon matches, which should have been going on over the weekend. 

    Kate is a big fan of tennis, so of course she participated in this call. And her green dress is so cute (as all of her style choices are) but there's a detail about it that we totally overlooked that makes it the perfect dress for this call. 

  • Kate's dress had tiny tennis players on it.  

    It can be hard to see the details because the video quality isn't the best, but as Pure Wow pointed out, that pattern on Kate's dress is actually little tennis players, so it's hard to imagine her choosing a more appropriate ensemble for the call. 

    She also wore a green and purple bow pinned to her dress in honor of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, of which she is a patron. 

  • The dress is still for sale, and the details up close are stunning.

    HVN tennis dress
    Net-A-Porter

    That's too cute -- no wonder Kate has this dress in her closet!

    Though Net-A-Porter shares that the dress is in low stock (as many of the things that Kate wears are), it's still available ... but comes with a pretty hefty $775 price tag.

    "Harley Viera-Newton says she creates each of HVN's designs based off of styles she wants and can't find from other brands," notes the description. "Cut from fluid silk crepe de chine, this 'Maria' dress is patterned with tiny tennis players and has an elegant length that hits mid-calf." 

  • Kate's always been a big fan of tennis. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    In fact, in April, reports claimed that Kate played tennis every day while staying at Anmer Hall this spring, and even got George and Charlotte in on the action. Because she's such a fan of the sport, we love that she participated in this call with young tennis players! 

    And of course, showing off that adorable dress didn't hurt either. We'll never get enough of Kate's style!

  • We can't wait to see what she wears next. 

    Kate Middleton
    POOL/Splash News

    Even though every outfit she wears somehow becomes our new favorite, we have a feeling that this tennis dress is going to stick out for us for a long time. Not only is it super cute, but green is definitely Kate's color -- she looked awesome.

    Maybe we'll catch her wearing it again the next time she's at Wimbledon? It couldn't be a more perfect pick. 

