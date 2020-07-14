17 Things to Know About Naya Rivera's Tragic Lake Accident

Image: David Livingston/Getty Images



David Livingston/Getty Images This year has been filled with so many ups and downs -- and tragedies -- that we want a redo, and fast. By now, the world has heard that Naya Rivera has died at 33. The late actress and mom was most known for her time on Glee as Santana Lopez and had the unthinkable happen recently during a trip to Lake Pico, California with her 4-year-old son, Josey. While there's still lots of speculation regarding what happened just a week ago, the details surrounding the incident that are coming out are truly (truly) heartbreaking.

Naya Rivera was loved by so many and will always be remembered. She helped break down barriers -- as an afro-Latina, and with her role as a queer teen on Glee -- that will continue to make an impact for years to come. Since her untimely death, stars have been taking to social media to recall fond memories of Naya Rivera and how much they will miss her.

"I'll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world," Demi Lovato wrote in an Instagram post. "My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time..."

"Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light, and loyalty live on," Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, wrote on the 'Gram.

Here are 17 things to know about Naya Rivera's untimely passing.

