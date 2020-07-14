17 Things to Know About Naya Rivera's Tragic Lake Accident

David Livingston/Getty Images
This year has been filled with so many ups and downs -- and tragedies -- that we want a redo, and fast. By now, the world has heard that Naya Rivera has died at 33. The late actress and mom was most known for her time on Glee as Santana Lopez and had the unthinkable happen recently during a trip to Lake Pico, California with her 4-year-old son, Josey. While there's still lots of speculation regarding what happened just a week ago, the details surrounding the incident that are coming out are truly (truly) heartbreaking.
Naya Rivera was loved by so many and will always be remembered. She helped break down barriers -- as an afro-Latina, and with her role as a queer teen on Glee -- that will continue to make an impact for years to come. Since her untimely death, stars have been taking to social media to recall fond memories of Naya Rivera and how much they will miss her.
"I'll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world," Demi Lovato wrote in an Instagram post. "My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time..."
"Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light, and loyalty live on," Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, wrote on the 'Gram.
Here are 17 things to know about Naya Rivera's untimely passing.
-
Naya Rivera Was Reported Missing on July 81
Naya was reported missing after renting a pontoon boat that Wednesday to go swimming in the lake with her son, People reports. Concerns started to rise when the 33-year-old was late to return her boat, prompting a search. "The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles," the Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted. "SAR operation will continue at first light."
On July 9, Naya was presumed dead.
-
Her Son, Josey, Was Found Sleeping on a Boat Alone2
With Naya's boat rental three hours late for its return, authorities searched for the pontoon boat on Lake Piru and discovered the 4-year-old asleep and by himself. We cannot even begin to imagine how Josey was processing everything alone for so long. It is a miracle he was found alive and physically in good health.
-
-
Naya Wasn't Wearing a Life Jacket3
Though details surrounding this tragedy may never be known, authorities revealed when Josey was found, an adult-size life jacket was in the boat with him, along with Naya's personal belongings. Investigators know the mommy-son duo were swimming, and sadly, it looks like Naya's life jacket stayed in the boat during the incident.
-
Naya's 4-Year-Old Son Revealed She Never Got Back on the Boat4
During a press conference the day after her disappearance, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office revealed Naya's son, Josey, told authorities he and his mom were in the water ... and that she didn't make it back on the boat. "Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not," a press released noted.
-
-
Lake Piru Was a "Sanctuary" for Naya5
In Touch Weekly notes Naya Rivera visited Lake Piru "for years" prior to her disapperance and untimely passing. "I've been told Rivera is familiar with the lake," Ventura County Deputy Sheriff Chris Dyer revealed during a press conference. "This might be a little sanctuary for her, especially on a Wednesday — no one's here on a Wednesday so it's a good day to come. She rented the boat."
-
No Foul Play Suspected6
TMZ reports a medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on Naya's body now that it has been discovered, but prior to that, authorities did not suspect foul play of any kind. During a press conference, Sheriff Bill Ayub maintained his confidence that Naya did not take her own life -- or any foul play occurred -- as there is nothing to indicate there was something else at work.
-
-
Authorities Did Their Best to Find Her7
"Multiple teams of professional search & rescue personnel are actively searching Lake Piru for clues to the location of Naya Rivera," the Ventura County Sherrif's Office tweeted. "With over 80 people involved in the search right now, we are using helicopters, boats, ATV vehicles, and ground personnel to try and locate her."
No matter the difficulties in play, authorities did not let up in their search for Naya.
-
Lake Conditions Presented Problems8
At one point, authorities were not hopeful they would find Naya Rivera's body. "There's a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglement. Makes it unsafe for divers and a complicated search," Sgt. Kevin Donoghue, Ventura County Sheriff's Office, said, according to People. "If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up."
-
-
... Including for Naya Rivera9
In addition to search and rescue having some issues with the conditions at Lake Piru, authorities note Naya herself may have contended with rough swimming conditions. "What I suspect is that the winds kicked up. Those pontoon boats are very light, and when you push them, it can get away from you," Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team member Robert Inglis told Us Weekly. "She might've tried to swim after the boat. But that's all speculation. Once we do locate her, that'll answer a lot more questions."
-
Lake Piru Is Pretty Big10
With questions surrounding Naya's disapperance at Lake Piru, one that appeared constant was just how big the lake actually is. Fox News reports Lake Piru is roughly two miles in length with its deepest point "about 130 feet," Capt. Eric Buschow revealed during a press conference.
Couple this with poor conditions, and search and rescue had a few issues trying to find Naya.
"The visibility in the water is one to two feet," Buschow mentioned during a press conference. "We don't know if she's gonna be found five minutes from now or five days from now so we're still going to be continuing this effort."
-
-
A Photo Naya Sent to Her Family Was a Key for Search & Rescue11