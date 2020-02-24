Anna Duggar's Missing Wedding Ring Has Critics Wondering If She's Ready to Call It Quits

If all the scandal they've been through didn't break up Josh Duggar and wife Anna Duggar, we can't imagine what would ... but is there trouble brewing behind the scenes? Fans have noticed that Anna isn't wearing her wedding ring, which is definitely an interesting development.
Could it be? Are she and Josh finally done for good?
-
Critics have noticed that Anna isn't wearing her ring anymore.
As someone on a Duggar subreddit has pointed out, Anna actually hasn't worn her ring since at least last summer -- when she likely took it off while she was pregnant with Maryella, thanks to swelling fingers.
There's just one problem, though. It's been months since Maryella was born, and Anna still isn't wearing her ring.
-
However, Anna and Josh still seem happily married.
At least, as far as social media is concerned, they do.
On Anna's birthday last month, she even shared that she and Josh went on a date and reminisced about their engagement ... which doesn't sound like something someone would do if she was in the process of getting divorced.
"Josh & I wrapped up the evening with a dinner date, reminiscing our engagement 12 years ago today (can you believe it’s been that long?!?!?!) and dreaming about the exciting things in store for our family in the near future!" she wrote.
-
-
As recently as July 4, they've been pictured together.
In honor of the holiday, Anna shared a few family photos, including one where she and Josh posed together. No ring in sight, but she and her husband still look just as in love as ever, even if they've hit some bumps (including some pretty big ones) in their marriage along the way.
Whatever's going on, Josh and Anna are still together ... as much as we'd love to see her move on from someone who wronged her so publicly.
-
Honestly, Anna could be leaving her ring off for any number of reasons.
Maybe it's missing a stone and needs to be repaired, or maybe it needs to be resized -- after all, post-pregnancy, sometimes things don't go back to exactly the way they were before, including our fingers. Or maybe she's found it impractical to wear while chasing her kids around all day?
There are a million reasons that could explain why she might not be wearing her ring, and being that she hasn't spoken out about it, it's impossible to speculate at this point, especially since she and Josh still seem happy.
-
-
In the end, we really just want to see Anna happy.
Duggar fans have a lot of thoughts about whether or not she should be with Josh, but it's ultimately up to Anna, and it seems like she has no plans on splitting up from him in the near future ... or ever.
Maybe she'll explain her missing ring eventually, but for now, hoping for a divorce seems pretty futile, even though we have no idea what the future holds for her and her family. Anything could happen!
