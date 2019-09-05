Kate Middleton Debuts New Haircut & Color for Summer

Splash News
If there's one thing the world could use right now -- besides a stiff drink -- it's something light. Airy. Breezy. Something that could help everyone's collective shoulders relax a bit. Something like ... Kate Middleton's new hairdo. Whether it was in an effort to help get everyone's minds off of all things heavy and truly devastating or simply because she needed a new lewk now that stay-at-home orders have been lifted in the UK, the duchess debuted a new 'do this week.
On Tuesday, Kate made an appearance on a British morning talk show.
Making her debut on BBC Breakfast to help launch a new educational initiative for children younger than 5, the Duchess of Cambridge rocked a new summer 'do. In addition to chopping what appears to be a few inches from her luscious locks, Kate also revealed hair that was a lighter hue that her signature chestnut color. Love it!
Although Kate's hair is discussion-worthy, the reason she appeared on the show is even more so.
Kate was on the show to discuss her support for Tiny Happy People. Here's what the Kensington Royal Instagram page had to say about Kate's support for the initiative:
"The Duchess of Cambridge has endorsed the national launch of Tiny Happy People -- a BBC Education initiative designed to provide resources and support to parents and carers of children up to the age of four.
Recognising the significance of the project to supporting parents as they guide their children through the earliest years of life, The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will collaborate with the BBC as they continue to develop and roll out BBC Tiny Happy People.
Tiny Happy People resources are easy to build into a daily routine and proven to deliver great results for parents and their young children -- visit the link in our bio to see the resources."
To be fair, this isn't Kate's first foray with what appears to be balayage.
Who could forget Kate's super light locks in September of last year?
When the duchess appeared on the kids' show Blue Peter to announce the winner of her Royal Garden Competition at RHS Garden Wisley, she was sporting some seriously light tresses.
Was it the work of her mane man, Richard Ward? Or perhaps it was just the result of too much frolicking in the sun with the kids? Either way, it looked great.
Light, dark -- no matter the hue, Kate's hair color always seems to work for her.
She never seems to stray too far from her iconic hairstyle -- brown, a little beneath the shoulders, and with a super bouncy blowout -- but hey, if it ain't broke, no need to cut or color it, right?
Kate, keep the small hair alterations coming. We love them. And if it gets our minds off of all things heavy and terrible, even better!
