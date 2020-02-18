'Glee' Cast Comes Together To Say Goodbye to Naya Rivera at the Lake Where She Died

Splash News
After nearly a week of searching, on Monday, the worst was confirmed: Naya Rivera has died at 33, and her body was found in Lake Piru. (She went missing last week after renting a boat and going out on the water with her 4-year-old son, Josey.) Now her former Glee costars have reunited to say goodbye to her ... resulting in a seriously heartbreaking photo.
Authorities had searched Lake Piru and the surrounding area daily since Wednesday, and a body was finally recovered on Monday.
News that Naya Rivera was missing first broke when her son was found floating alone on a pontoon boat they had rented at the lake. Although the search was a complicated one, because of low visibility for divers, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office was finally able to make progress -- though it certainly wasn't the news fans were hoping for.
Naya is best known for playing Santana on 'Glee,' and her former costars really showed up for her for the last time.
Glee stars gathered at Lake Piru, holding hands as they said goodbye to Naya. As Deadline reported, Heather Morris -- who played Brittany on Glee -- was joined by many of her costars in this expression of love for Naya the day she was found. As heartbreaking as it was to see them come together again for such a tragic reason, it speaks volumes about the close relationship they've all had.
... and how much Naya really meant to them.
Social media has been flooded with tributes from Naya's former coworkers, including Chris Colfer.
Chris, who played Kurt on Glee, wrote:
"Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."
Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina) shared a photo with an emotional caption about her love for Naya as well.
"I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here," Jenna wrote. "Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on."
It's hard to believe Naya is gone.
Considering her body was found on the same day as the anniversary of Cory Monteith's death, it goes without saying that it was an incredibly difficult day for Glee stars and fans alike. We're keeping Naya's family -- especially Josey -- in our thoughts. It's unimaginable to deal with the loss of someone so young, but it's obvious that the impact she made on the world and the people who loved her will live on.
