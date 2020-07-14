Meghan Markle Uses Subtle Tricks To Up Her Likability Factor

There's no doubt about it: People are seriously divided when it comes to Meghan Markle. However, despite people being in either the "love her" or "hate her" camp when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex, there's no denying the fact that when she was introduced to the world as Prince Harry's fiancée, she nailed her first impression -- and, according to a new report, there's a reason for that.

  • Let's take a minute to revisit Harry and Meghan's engagement interview. 

    Ah, that was a time! Even though some knew Meghan from Suits, she unequivocally won the world over with her grace, poise, charm, and eloquence during her and Harry's first joint interview in 2017 with the BBC.

    Although she's obviously an incredible woman, Meghan may use a few tricks of the trade to make such a stellar impression.

  • Etiquette expert Myka Meier recently broke down some of Meghan's habits and body language. 

    Meghan is "excellent at making a good impression" Meier told Fabulous Digital, but there's a "science behind the Markle charm."

    "As a patron for many charities and the guest of honor of many events, Meghan is constantly meeting and speaking with people and groups, and must be able to be relatable to all," said Meier, who was trained by a former staffer of Queen Elizabeth. "Meghan is excellent at making a great first impression and there are some techniques that we often spot her using that [anyone can do]."

  • Apparently, every move Meghan makes -- and we do mean every move -- is carefully planned. 

    "Even down to which hand to hold [her] handbag when [walking] into a room, every little detail is planned ahead," Meier noted. 

    “To be most approachable, hold your bag in your left hand so that you can meet and greet with your right hand," she said. "We have seen Meghan Markle walking into a room or party many times using this technique, so she doesn't have to switch hands with her bag from her right to her left before she shakes hands."

  • The duchess also apparently has a "formula" for when she walks into a room. 

    "We often see on video when Meghan walks into a room to greet others, she follows the formula: Eyes open and mouth open," Meier said. "While doing this when entering a room, it shows likability, openness and receptiveness, and often captures on camera well for stills photographs too."

    BRB -- writing this tip down. Though Q: Does anyone walk into a room with their eyes closed?

  • And finally, Meghan knows how to always make people feel important. 

    According to Meier, the duchess employees two techniques for always making people feel special -- she uses their names (in a sentence) and mirrors their body language. "We often see Meghan mirroring body language when meeting and greeting others for the first time," the etiquette expert noted. 

    So that's how she does it? Who knew?! But we're going to go ahead and believe that her intelligence, sense of humor, and compassion has a little something to do with her likability factor too!

